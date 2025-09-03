Dramatic Audi Concept C previews the new electric TT

Unveiled in Milan, the new Audi Concept C is a dramatic statement of intent for the future of the German marque.

With both the TT sports car and R8 supercar now retired from Audi’s model range, the Concept C demonstrates how a new battery-powered roadster could look.

Due to be displayed at the forthcoming Munich Motor Show, the Concept C pays homage to classic models from Audi’s past, including the 1936 Auto Union Type C.

The result is a design that its maker says ‘embodies athletic minimalism with a purity of form, precision, and solidity’.

Progress through technology

Compared to Audi’s recent designs the most noticeable change for the Concept C is a shrunken front grille. However, being a battery-powered roadster, the ‘vertical frame’ is used solely to house sensors for an extensive array of technology, rather than being needed for cooling.

The use of minimal body decoration, along with strong lines, is likely to invite comparisons to the radical Jaguar Type 00 concept. Audi says the new design language is inspired by the marque’s past achievements.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner explained: “Our history is marked by bold leaps in innovation and state-of-the-art technology combined with an uncompromising focus on clarity in design. Our most legendary models perfectly embody this combination.”

Minimalist design, premium features

Other notable exterior details include a new LED lightning signature, the bespoke ‘Titanium’ body colour and a retractable hard-top roof. The latter makes its first appearance on an Audi roadster, and contributes to an R8-esque roofline.

On the inside, there are hints of the first-generation Audi TT, with a minimalist design and foldable 10.4-inch central infotainment screen. A tiny digital instrument panel is recessed into the dashboard. Audi has also gone big on the use of real metal components to enhance the premium feel.

Audi is saying little about what role a production Concept C could play in its range. Being positioned closer to the space formerly occupied by the TT seems most likely, though.

With Audi’s commitment to have a battery electric vehicle in every core model segment by 2027, it should only be a short wait to find out.

