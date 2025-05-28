Fernando Alonso laps Monaco F1 circuit in Aston Martin Valhalla

The Aston Martin Valhalla hypercar has made a dramatic public debut, being driven flat-out around the Monaco Grand Prix circuit.

Aston Martin revealed full details of the mid-engined Valhalla in late 2024. However, this is the first time enthusiasts have seen the 217mph hypercar in action.

Wrangling the Valhalla around the streets of Monaco was no ordinary test pilot, but two-time Formula One World Champion, Fernando Alonso.

The Aston Martin F1 team driver helped to develop the Valhalla, which goes into production later this year. A total of 999 cars will be made.

In the tyre tracks of heroes

After his demonstration run, Fernando Alonso said: “Having followed this project closely for the past 18 months and working alongside the development team, unveiling Valhalla’s dynamic capability to the world at the Monaco Grand Prix weekend is a fantastic moment for both myself and the brand.

“Taking Aston Martin’s unmatched luxury credentials and adding cutting-edge F1-inspired technology and class-leading performance, I can confirm Valhalla is a true supercar both on road and on track. Outside of the outright power and dynamics, it delivers on all of the raw feelings and emotions you look for when behind the wheel of a car like Valhalla.”

The Valhalla used for the Monaco run was directly inspired by the Aston Martin Formula One team’s race cars, with Podium Green paint and Lime Green stripes.

Aston Martin’s F1 team was closely involved with the Valhalla project, advising on its construction materials and aerodynamic package. The car evidences a motorsport connection that is more than skin-deep.

A high-performance hybrid

The Valhalla utilises Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid powertrain: an 828hp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a trio of electric motors to add a further 251hp.

A combined output of 1,079hp allows the flagship Valhalla to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Aston Martin, said: “The extreme performance and unprecedented dynamic bandwidth that distinguishes Valhalla from its rivals presented many new opportunities to both the engineering and design teams throughout its development.

“To witness the culmination of the tireless work from all teams involved, showcased on an iconic F1 circuit like Monaco and driven by an icon like Fernando is a significant moment in Aston Martin’s rich history of both road cars and racing.”

