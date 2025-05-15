Aston Martin is first to offer next-gen Apple CarPlay Ultra tech

Aston Martin will be the first car manufacturer in the world to offer Apple CarPlay Ultra in its vehicles.

The radical in-car infotainment upgrade will allow drivers to personalise both the central touchscreen and digital instrument panel in their Aston Martin.

It means iPhone users can alter the appearance of the instrument dials, tailor the wallpaper on the central display, and even add extra ‘widgets’ to the screen.

Aston Martin owners will not have to wait long, with selected customers in North America set to gain access to Apple CarPlay Ultra in the coming weeks.

‘Reimagining the in-car experience’

“Users of iPhones love CarPlay and it has changed the way people interact with their vehicles,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of product marketing. “With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers we are reimagining the in-car experience and making it even more unified and consistent.”

Aston Martin has worked closely with Apple to ensure the options permitted by CarPlay Ultra work within the confines of the company’s infotainment system.

Drivers will be able to change the appearance of the digital instrument panel, choosing from a number of different themes. These range from traditional-looking dials, through to a minimalist setup that only shows the basic information required.

Maps and media can also be displayed full-screen across the instrument panel, giving clearer visibility.

From the central touchscreen, drivers will be able to control functions such as the climate control or radio directly from within CarPlay Ultra.

Widgets from the Apple iPhone can also be added to the touchscreen, building upon the limited options allowed by CarPlay at present.

Those buying a new Aston Martin in the United States and Canada will be the first to experience CarPlay Ultra. The system will be standard equipment on all DBX, Vantage, DB12 and Vanquish models ordered from today.

Aston Martin will expand this to all new cars sold around the world over the next 12 months. Owners of existing vehicles will also be able to visit dealers for a CarPlay Ultra update.

A technology coup for Aston Martin

Apple first teased the concept of CarPlay Ultra almost three years ago, during an announcement at the 2022 Apple worldwide developers’ conference.

As a result, the British company has achieved an impressive tech coup, being the first to demonstrate the capabilities of CarPlay Ultra. It follows the development of Aston Martin’s bespoke in-house infotainment system, launched last year.

Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark said: “Aston Martin is delighted to have collaborated with Apple, and to be first to launch CarPlay Ultra. As a brand, our focus on world leading performance goes beyond the traditional attributes associated with powertrains, dynamic performance and craftsmanship.

“The integration of CarPlay Ultra is a clear example of the dedication to collaborate with the best companies in the world to bring unique experiences and in-vehicle capabilities to our customers.”

