Alfa Romeo reveals super-limited Quadrifoglio Collezione models

Alfa Romeo has unveiled extremely limited-edition versions of its Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models.

Declared by the Italian marque to be an ‘instant classic’, production of the Quadrifoglio Collezione will be limited to 63 examples worldwide.

The low build number is a reference to the classic Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Super, launched in 1963.

The Ti Super was the first road-going Alfa Romeo to wear the now-legendary Cloverleaf badge, which made its motorsport debut decades earlier.

Honouring the Cloverleaf legend

Built at Alfa’s Cassino factory in the Lazio region of Italy, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Collezione will come in bespoke paint colours.

A reinterpretation of the’ Rosso Villa D’Este’ hue used on the 33 Stradale supercar, the paint can appear red or black depending on the lighting.

The commemorative duo will each use a special twist on this colour. ‘Rosso Collezione Giulia’ favours darker shades, while ‘Rosso Collezione Stelvio’ has a brighter red hue.

On the inside, both cars have leather and Alcantara upholstery, with red stitching used throughout. Sparco carbon fibre seats will feature the individual production number of each Collezione embroidered into their headrests.

Just two examples for the UK

Under the bonnet, Alfa Romeo has left the 520hp 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine unchanged, although an Akrapovic exhaust system is fitted as standard, along with carbon-ceramic brakes.

Carbon fibre trim is used for the front badge, mirror caps, central tunnel and dashboard, with the roof also crafted from the lightweight material. ‘Instant Classic Certification’, issued by Alfa Romeo Classiche department, is also part of the package.

For UK enthusiasts, the chance to own a Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione will be slight, with just two examples destined for our shores. And British Alfa fans will be denied any opportunity to own the Stelvio SUV.

Alfa Romeo has not confirmed prices for the Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione, but expect a hefty premium over the £86,885 asked for the standard super saloon.

