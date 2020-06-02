Alfa Romeo offers job-loss protected finance on new cars

Alfa Romeo has introduced job-loss protection to its finance and leasing deals on new cars. The offer is intended to give buyers confidence in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The free-of-charge protection covers involuntary job loss, along with being unable to work due to sickness. It can be activated during the first 12 months of the finance agreement, waiving payments for up to seven months.

Every new Alfa Romeo financed or leased until the end of September will be covered. The offer also applies to other brands within the FCA Group: Fiat, Jeep and Abarth.

A recent survey of 2,000 UK drivers by Alfa Romeo revealed 31 percent are interested in buying a new car, but are worried about job security. One in five said the pandemic had stopped them buying a new or used car.

Arnaud Leclerc, managing director for FCA UK and Ireland, said: “We know these are uncertain times, so what better way to support our customers than to give them the reassurance that should their financial circumstances change in the months ahead, we will be there to cover their monthly car repayments.”

Alfa Romeo recently updated its flagship Giulia Quadrifoglio (new colours, larger infotainment display, optional Akrapovic exhaust) and revealed a hardcore GTA model.

The company’s Tonale small SUV is also due later this year – taking on big sellers such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mazda CX-30.

