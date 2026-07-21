Jeep Avenger 85th Anniversary: special edition SUV now on sale

Orders for the Jeep Avenger 85th Anniversary are now open. The special edition SUV celebrates a major milestone for the American marque.

In July 1941, a contract for the Willys-Overland ‘General Purpose Vehicle’ was signed with the US Army. This set in motion a pathway to production for the 4×4 that soon became known as the ‘Jeep’.

Willys-Overland built almost 360,000 Jeeps at its plant in Toledo, Ohio, between October 1941 and August 1945. These simple vehicles made a hefty contribution to Allied success in World War Two.

The Jeep name was trademarked by Willys after the hostilities ended. The CJ-2A was also introduced for civilian purchase in 1945, beginning a story that continues to this day.

Now, with Jeep commemorating its 85th birthday, the special edition Avenger is available for British motorists to mark the occasion.

Special details for 85th birthday Jeep

Launched in 2023, the Avenger is one of the newest models in the Jeep lineup – and a previous winner of the European Car of the Year award.

For its 85th anniversary, Jeep has given the Avenger a host of special upgrades, starting with a set of 18-inch alloy wheels (also with gold detailing, of course).

Jeep’s trademark seven-slot front grille is illuminated and flanked by Matrix LED headlights, with additional gold detailing found within the front bumper. Naturally, there is a commemorative 85th badge for the Jeep’s exterior, too.

Inside, the seats are trimmed in a combination of vinyl and tartan cloth, with gold stitching and another 85th anniversary logo.

Standard equipment includes a 360-degree parking camera, climate control air-con, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and a wireless smartphone charger.

Avenger can be petrol, hybrid or electric

Being based on the Stellantis Common Modular Platform means the Jeep Avenger 85th Anniversary comes with a host of powertrain options.

The lineup opens with a 100hp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is combined with a manual gearbox and costs from £30,995.

Move up to the e-Hybrid version and you gain an additional 10hp courtesy of mild-hybrid technology, along with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Prices for the e-Hybrid begin at £31,395.

For £33,395, those who want more traditional Jeep off-road ability can select the 145hp 4xe Hybrid powertrain. This provides the Avenger 85th Anniversary with electrified all-wheel drive.

Finally, the 156hp Avenger Electric is on the top rung of the 85th Anniversary ladder. It has a price tag of £33,599 and offers a useful battery range of up to 243 miles.

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