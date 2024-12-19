Honda Prelude confirmed for European comeback in 2026

The Honda Prelude will return to the European market in 2026, more than two decades after it was last on sale.

Honda first revealed the hybrid-powered Prelude Concept at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show. Since then, the car has appeared at the Los Angeles Auto Show and this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Along with confirming a comeback for the Prelude coupe, Honda has announced key details of its powertrain setup.

Shifting up the fun

The new Prelude will feature a two-motor hybrid system, likely similar to that found in current Honda models such as the Civic e:HEV.

Honda’s ingenious e:HEV hybrid powertrain uses an e-CVT automatic gearbox to activate the electric motors and petrol engine as required. Sadly, swapping this for a manual transmission in the Prelude thus seems impossible.

Instead, Honda says the Prelude will feature the first use of ‘S+ Shift’ technology, which can ‘simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gear changes’.

How this will be achieved hasn’t yet been confirmed, but the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has already simulated manual gearshifts to convincing effect.

The return of a famous name

Following the announcement, Hans de Jaeger, senior vice president of Honda Motor Europe, said: “The Honda Prelude is an iconic nameplate, and this latest model promises to build on that heritage with our trademark hybrid performance and the latest dynamic technology.

“All with a view to not only delivering exceptional efficiency, but also the fun-to-drive performance for which this model is known. We are excited for its arrival in Europe following a very positive reception so far.”

Honda first introduced the Prelude for the European market 46 years ago in 1978. Evolving through five generations until 2000, the Prelude debuted new technology such as four-wheel steering and torque-vectoring differentials.

ALSO READ:

The boxy Honda Freed is Japan’s Car of the Year

Honda Civic Type R review

Best sports cars to buy in 2024