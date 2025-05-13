Electric Fiat 500 takes a U-turn with switch to hybrid petrol power

Originally launched in 2020 solely as an EV, the Fiat 500 has now been adapted for a hybrid petrol powertrain – and it arrives in November.

John Redfern
John Redfern
2025 New Fiat 500 Hybrid

The first examples of the new Fiat 500 Hybrid city car are being assembled, ahead of a full launch later this year. 

Pre-production cars have been completed at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, marking an important step towards full-scale manufacturing.

Completed examples of the 500 Hybrid will begin leaving the factory in November 2025, with Fiat expecting to build 100,000 cars annually.

The return of hybrid power for the Fiat 500 represents a substantial change in direction. The third-generation 500 was originally launched with electric powertrains only.

A rethink on electrification

2025 New Fiat 500 Hybrid

In September 2024, Fiat paused production of the 500e for a month, due to slow demand for its electric city car. 

This followed over £3,000 being slashed from the price of the 500e last year. The high-performance Abarth 500e was reduced by more than £4,000. 

Global sales of the electric 500e recorded a drop of 42 percent in 2024, versus the previous 12 months. In the United States, less than 500 examples of the Fiat EV were sold. 

All of this has led to Fiat prioritising a modern replacement for the combustion-engined 500, which ceased production last year.

The return of ‘social relevance

2025 New Fiat 500 Hybrid

Fiat has not confirmed engine and battery details for the new 500 Hybrid, but images of the pre-production model show a manual gear lever poking from the dashboard. 

“The 500 Hybrid offers affordable electrification and iconic style, proof that social relevance is at the core of the brand mission,” said Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat.

“With the 500 Hybrid, we are strengthening production at Mirafiori to ensure the plant’s productivity and meet the demand. Our roots are in Italy and it’s no coincidence that the two most iconic Fiats are made here: the Panda in Pomigliano and the 500 in Mirafiori.”

More details on prices and specification will be announced closer to when the Fiat 500 Hybrid enters production later this year.

