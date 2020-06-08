New all-electric Fiat 500 hatchback revealed

Fiat has revealed the new all-electric 500 hatchback and opened reservations for the launch la Prima model.

Prices for the well-specced launch version start from £29,995 (or £26,995 including the Plug-in Car Grant. This makes it £2,000 cheaper than the electric 500 convertible revealed earlier this year.

More affordable electric 500 versions are expected later.

The new 500 electric has a 42kWh battery for a total range of up to 199 miles.

It is fitted with an 85kW fast charge system, which can give 30 miles’ range in just five minutes.

With a fast charger, the battery can be topped up from flat to 80 percent capacity in 35 minutes.

Fiat includes a free wallbox with the la Prima model.

Acceleration from 0-62mph takes 9.0 seconds (0-31mph takes 3.1 seconds) and the electric 500 is limited to a 93mph top speed.

Total power output from the electric motor is 119hp.

Reserve with no deposit

Reservations are now open online through Fiat’s website and the firm says customers don’t even need to pay a deposit.

Potential buyers choose a bodystyle, colour, sign up and enter their postcode to find their preferred dealer.

When available, dealers will contact these people first, to see if they want to pay a deposit and proceed with an order.

The new Fiat 500 la Prima hatchback joins the la Prima convertible in electrifying the 500 range.

It has a suitably high standard spec, including an all-new UConnect 5 infotainment system, advanced driver assist features (including adaptive cruise control and birds-eye parking camera) and seats trimmed in ‘eco leather’.

LED headlights and 17-inch alloys are also standard.

The la Prima hatch is offered in three colours: Ocean Green, Mineral Grey or Celestial Blue.

Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2020 or early 2021.

