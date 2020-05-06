2020 Kia Sportage update: prices, specs and ordering dates

Kia has updated the Sportage SUV for 2020 with a simplified model line-up, boosted standard equipment and a new ‘3’ spec offering added value.

First launched in 2016, the current Sportage was facelifted in 2018.

The updated 2020 Sportage line-up now comprises 2, 3, GT-Line and GT-Line S. Prices start from £23,445.

Ordering is open now.

2020 Kia Sportage: specs

Every model in the line-up gets a new 8.0-inch ‘frameless’ touchscreen. This includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus online services that can show fuel prices at nearby filling stations, real-time availability of parking spaces and live traffic updates.

Rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are standard, plus lane-keep assist, alloy wheels, dual zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control.

The new 3 spec (the blue car pictured above) adds electric leather seats, panoramic roof, keyless entry, electric handbrake and a heated steering wheel.

Outside, it gets more chrome trim, front parking sensors, LED headlights and blind spot collision warning.

GT-Line models have a sporty make-over with features such as 19-inch alloys and silver mesh radiator grille.

GT-Line S versions go further with extra luxury features such as a JBL premium sound system, wireless smartphone charging and a hands-free power tailgate.

2020 Kia Sportage: engines

Kia has cut the Sportage engine range back to three motors. The basic petrol engine is a 130hp 1.6-litre GDi that averages 36.2mpg. 0-62mph acceleration takes 11.1 seconds.

A turbocharged version producing 174hp is available. The 1.6-litre T-GDI averages just 33.2mpg, although 0-62mph acceleration falls to 8.9 seconds.

The best all-rounder is the 1.6 CRDi 134 48v diesel. This is badged ‘EcoDynamics+’ on the bootlid.

The base six-speed manual version returns 52.3mpg while still accelerating from 0-62mph in 10.8 seconds.

The diesel has much more pulling power too, thanks to its 48v ‘mild hybrid’ system that gives an added boost from a self-charging lithium ion battery.

Motoring Research is living with a mild hybrid Sportage, to see if its claims of saving fuel bear scrutiny.

Across the range, Kia offers both manual and DCT automatic Sportage, plus front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive (AWD) versions.

Ordering for the revised Sportage range is open now.

2020 Kia Sportage: prices

2

1.6 GDI 130: £23,445

1.6 T-GDI 174 AWD: £25,555

1.6 CRDi 134 48v: £25,150 (DCT auto: £26,630)

3

1.6 GDi 130: £26,445

1.6 T-GDI 174 AWD: £28,555

1.6 CRDi 134 48v: £28,455 (DCT auto: £29,660)

GT-Line

1.6 T-GDI 174: £29,660

1.6 T-GDI 174 AWD DCT: £29,480

1.6 CRDi 134 48v: £27,555 (DCT auto: £29,055)

1.6 CRDi 134 48v AWD DCT: £30,575

GT-Line S

1.6 T-GDI 174: £30,510

1.6 T-GDI 174 AWD DCT: £33,330

1.6 CRDi 134 48v: £31,315 (DCT auto: £32,805)

1.6 CRDi 134 48v DCT AWD: £34,325

