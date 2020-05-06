2020 Seat Leon prices, specs and ordering announced

Ordering is now open for the new 2020 Seat Leon, with prices starting from £19,855.

The new five-door family hatchback is offered from launch with a choice of three trims and five different engines.

An estate version is also available from launch, priced from £22,455.

More variants will be available later in 2020, after deliveries begin in the summer.

Seat is pleased to have got prices for the entry-level 1.0 TSI 110 SE down below the £20k mark.

Even better, the entry-level version is offered on a four-year, 4.0 percent APR PCP for £195 a month: we’ve outlined details of the deal below.

Announcement of prices comes after the outgoing Seat Leon scored a rare top-10 place in the UK’s best-selling cars last month.

2020 Seat Leon specs

Seat is using its ‘easymove’ simplification strategy with the new Leon. This makes the range easier to understand.

SE grade gets 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and an 8.0-inch touchscreen system as standard. Keyless go is also included.

Next up is SE Dynamic, which brings Seat Digital Cockpit electronic instruments, plus a bigger 10-inch infotainment screen with standard sat-nav (that’s the one pictured above.)

Rear glass is tinted, the wheels grow to 17 inches and all-round parking sensors are fitted.

FR trim gets a racy makeover with bespoke front and rear bumpers, dual exhausts and 15mm lower sports suspension.

FR models also get contrast stitching, wireless smartphone charging, three-zone climate control and LED rear lights.

FR Sport, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux variants will follow later in the year.

2020 Seat Leon engines

Even at launch, Seat is offering a broad engine range with the new Leon, heavily biased towards petrol.

The basic motor is the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI 110. Next up is the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI, which comes in either 130hp or 150hp guises.

There’s a high-tech mild hybrid version too, called the 1.5 eTSI MHEV 150, which uses a DSG automatic gearbox.

The sole diesel is a 2.0 TDI 115. Later in 2020, Seat will roll out a 2.0 TDI 150.

2020 Seat Leon prices

SE

Hatch

1.0 TSI 110: £19,855

1.5 TSI 130: £21,425

2.0 TDI 115: £22,835

Estate

1.5 TSI 130: £22,455

SE Dynamic

Hatch

1.0 TSI 110: £20,955

1.5 TSI 130: £22,525

2.0 TDI 115: £23,935

Estate

1.5 TSI 130: £23,555

FR

Hatch

1.0 TSI 110: £23,185

1.5 TSI 130: £23,515

1.5 TSI 150: £24,805

1.5 eTSI 150 DSG: £26,865

Estate

1.5 TSI 130: £24,545

1.5 TSI 150: £25,855

1.5 eTSI 150 DSG: £27,895

2020 Seat Leon finance offers

Seat Leon PCP finance prices start from £195 a month for the 1.0 TSI 110 SE.

A sporty Leon 1.5 TSI 130 FR, which Seat says will be the most popular model in the line-up, costs £249 a month.

The £195 a month Seat Solutions PCP deal on the 1.0 TSI 110 SE works out like this:

Duration: 48 months

Retail price: £19,855

Seat deposit contribution: £1,000 (and £500 more if you take a test drive)

Customer deposit: £4,000

Optional final payment: £6,882

Total amount payable by customer: £20,057

APR: 4.0 percent

