2020 Seat Leon prices, specs and ordering announced

2020 Seat Leon driving

Ordering is now open for the new 2020 Seat Leon, with prices starting from £19,855.

The new five-door family hatchback is offered from launch with a choice of three trims and five different engines.

An estate version is also available from launch, priced from £22,455.

More variants will be available later in 2020, after deliveries begin in the summer.

Seat is pleased to have got prices for the entry-level 1.0 TSI 110 SE down below the £20k mark.

Even better, the entry-level version is offered on a four-year, 4.0 percent APR PCP for £195 a month: we’ve outlined details of the deal below.

Announcement of prices comes after the outgoing Seat Leon scored a rare top-10 place in the UK’s best-selling cars last month

2020 Seat Leon specs

2020 Seat Leon interior

Seat is using its ‘easymove’ simplification strategy with the new Leon. This makes the range easier to understand.

SE grade gets 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and an 8.0-inch touchscreen system as standard. Keyless go is also included.

Next up is SE Dynamic, which brings Seat Digital Cockpit electronic instruments, plus a bigger 10-inch infotainment screen with standard sat-nav (that’s the one pictured above.)

Rear glass is tinted, the wheels grow to 17 inches and all-round parking sensors are fitted.

FR trim gets a racy makeover with bespoke front and rear bumpers, dual exhausts and 15mm lower sports suspension.

FR models also get contrast stitching, wireless smartphone charging, three-zone climate control and LED rear lights.

FR Sport, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux variants will follow later in the year.

2020 Seat Leon engines

2020 Seat Leon rear

Even at launch, Seat is offering a broad engine range with the new Leon, heavily biased towards petrol. 

The basic motor is the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI 110. Next up is the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI, which comes in either 130hp or 150hp guises.

There’s a high-tech mild hybrid version too, called the 1.5 eTSI MHEV 150, which uses a DSG automatic gearbox.

The sole diesel is a 2.0 TDI 115. Later in 2020, Seat will roll out a 2.0 TDI 150.

2020 Seat Leon prices

SE

Hatch

1.0 TSI 110: £19,855

1.5 TSI 130: £21,425

2.0 TDI 115: £22,835

Estate

1.5 TSI 130: £22,455

SE Dynamic

Hatch

1.0 TSI 110: £20,955

1.5 TSI 130: £22,525

2.0 TDI 115: £23,935

Estate

1.5 TSI 130: £23,555

FR

Hatch

1.0 TSI 110: £23,185

1.5 TSI 130: £23,515

1.5 TSI 150: £24,805

1.5 eTSI 150 DSG: £26,865

Estate

1.5 TSI 130: £24,545

1.5 TSI 150: £25,855

1.5 eTSI 150 DSG: £27,895

2020 Seat Leon finance offers

Seat Leon PCP finance prices start from £195 a month for the 1.0 TSI 110 SE.

A sporty Leon 1.5 TSI 130 FR, which Seat says will be the most popular model in the line-up, costs £249 a month.

The £195 a month Seat Solutions PCP deal on the 1.0 TSI 110 SE works out like this:

  • Duration: 48 months
  • Retail price: £19,855
  • Seat deposit contribution: £1,000 (and £500 more if you take a test drive)
  • Customer deposit: £4,000
  • Optional final payment: £6,882
  • Total amount payable by customer: £20,057
  • APR: 4.0 percent

