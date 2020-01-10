Pocket rocket: The Volkswagen VW Up GTI is back!

After a short time off-sale, the Volkswagen Up GTI is available to buy once again in the UK. Not wishing to mess with a fan favourite, Volkswagen has changed very little on its entry-level hot hatch. The most obvious difference is the new VW badge on its snout.

The peppy 115hp 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine and six-speed manual gearbox remain, which means 0-62mph in 8.8 seconds.

Three and five-door variants of the GTI are available, although the former is now exclusive to the GTI and the entry-level Up. Most of the range remains the same.

“The Up GTI is the perfect example of Volkswagen catering for enthusiasts and regular car buyers alike – the GTI has attracted numerous fans thanks to its unique blend of everyday practicality and usable performance,” said Lisa Hartley, Up product manager at Volkswagen UK.

“Simplicity is the word for the Up, with a rationalised specification range, and streamlined engine line-up reflecting its versatility. The addition of new technologies sees the Up range continuing to set the standard for the city car class.”

New to the range is the electric e-Up, which enjoys a useful increase in range to 162 miles.

Also new is the sporty-looking R-Line specification, with big 17-inch ‘Polygon’ wheels. A black painted roof and door mirrors also add aggression. Plush though the R-Line is, we’d still take a GTI.