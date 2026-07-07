The 25 most American-made cars in 2026

The 25 cars, trucks, and SUVs that are the most American © Jeep The United States of America is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, commemorating the Semiquincentennial milestone since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in memorable fashion. With this in mind, what better time to examine the vehicles on sale in the United States that top the Cars.com American Made Index (AMI) for 2026. Annual research undertaken by Cars.com establishes which 100 cars, trucks and SUVs can lay claim to being the most-American made of all, taking into account a number of different factors in their production. This year represents the 21st edition of the American Made Index and, along it being the 250th birthday of the United States, the Index has gained additional significance. Throughout the last 12 months, automotive manufacturers have had to deal with the imposition of tariffs on imported products, adding extra cost and complexity in a globalized world. Join us to see which 25 models that Cars.com ranked at the top of the 2026 American Made Index, along with some of the surprising omissions.

American Made Index Methodology © Honda For 2026, Cars.com analyzed the origins of 369 different cars, trucks, and SUVs on sale in the United States, leading to their ranking in the latest edition of the American Made Index. For each model, consideration is given to the final assembly location, percentage of parts made in North America, the country of origin for engines and transmissions, and the level of U.S. manufacturing workforce. Cars from manufacturers that build less than 1,000 cars in a year are excluded from the American Made Index, as are vehicles due to be discontinued imminently, or those reserved exclusively for government or commercial fleet usage.

Which American-made cars missed out on the top 25? © Chevrolet With 100 vehicles forming the 2026 American Made Index, naturally not all can make the top quarter of the list. Just outside, in 26th position, is the Ford Bronco, followed by the blue oval’s F-150 and Ranger trucks. Despite being produced solely in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Chevrolet Corvette claims 35th place for 2026. BMW is the largest exporter of vehicles from the United States, with its SUVs being manufactured in Spartanburg, South Carolina. However, shared components with other global BMW models see cars such as the X5 down in 69th position, with the flagship X7 in 72nd. Occupying the 100th, and final place for 2026 is the opulent Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600. Let’s count down the top 25.

25th. GMC Canyon © GMC We begin our selection of the top 25 most-American made vehicles with the GMC Canyon pickup truck. The Canyon shares its platform – and Wentzville, Missouri production facility – with the Chevrolet Colorado. Yet, despite this, the fancier GMC Canyon manages to be ranked some five places higher than its Chevrolet-branded relative. For 2026, the Canyon is one of only four pickups to make the top 25, along with being the second best-ranked truck with an American badge on the hood.

24th. Hyundai Santa Cruz © Hyundai Claiming one place ahead of the Canyon, and accounting for another quarter of the AMI’s contingent of pickup trucks in the top 25, is the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Launched for the 2022 model year, the Santa Cruz was the first four-door truck to be sold by Hyundai in North America. Sharing a platform with the Hyundai Tucson SUV, which claimed 31st place in the AMI, the Santa Cruz is manufactured in Montgomery, Alabama.

23rd. Jeep Wrangler © Jeep As arguably the world’s most instantly recognizable 4×4, and one intrinsically linked with the United States, it is perhaps no surprise to see the Jeep Wrangler placed in the top 25 by Cars.com. Now into its fourth generation, the “JL” version of the iconic Wrangler continues to be made in Toledo, Ohio. Changes for the 2026 model year included such minor updates as new door hinges, but the “Twelve 4 Twelve” range of limited-production Wranglers are the real attention-grabbers. A dozen bespoke models have been made to celebrate Jeep’s 85th birthday, with a new limited-edition Wrangler being launched each month throughout 2026.

22nd. Ford Mustang © Ford The Jeep Wrangler finds itself positioned just behind another American icon, with the seventh-generation Ford Mustang in 22nd position. Ford’s legendary pony car continues to go from strength to strength, outlasting key rivals like the Chevrolet Camaro, but adapting to challenge the best that European sports car manufacturers can offer. The Mustang is manufactured at Ford’s Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan, although the race-ready GTD is slightly different. After initial production in suburban Detroit, it heads across the border to the Multimatic workshop in Markham, Ontario.

21st. Hyundai Ioniq 5 © Hyundai In 2024, Hyundai opened its “Metaplant America” in Ellabell, Georgia, intended to be a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing. One of the first products to leave the Metaplant line was the award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5, destined for customers in North America. The result is this fully electric compact crossover claiming 21st position in the 2026 AMI.

20th. Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid © Toyota With an extensive history of manufacturing in the United States, Toyota is well represented in the upper echelons of the 2026 AMI. The Corolla Cross is one of the Japanese marque’s newer offerings, having been launched for the 2023 model year in hybrid form. It is manufactured alongside the Mazda CX-50 SUV at a factory in Madison, Alabama, which is shared by the two brands.

19th. Toyota Tundra © Toyota Despite America’s love affair with pickups, the Toyota Tundra is the highest-placed full-size truck in the entire Cars.com AMI – and the only one that breaks into the top 25. A staple part of the Toyota lineup since 1999, the Tundra has cemented itself as a dependable pickup truck, and also one that is proudly built in the United States. Earlier versions of the Tundra were made in Princeton, Indiana, along with a separate site in San Antonio, Texas. However, since 2008, all versions of the Tundra have been built in Texas alone.

18th. Acura Integra © Acura The reborn Acura Integra is a strong example of just how specific the Cars.com American Made Index is to specific models. Sharing a platform with the latest Honda Civic, the Integra finds itself ranked in 18th position on the list. But the 11th-generation Civic is way down in 86th place, with the hybrid-powered version slightly higher in 84th. Integra production takes place at Honda’s long-running Marysville factory in Ohio.

17th. Kia EV9 © Kia Acting as the current flagship of Kia’s electric SUV range in North America, the EV9 earned the title of being the Korean marque’s first EV made in the United States. Although initial versions of the EV9 were manufactured in South Korea, production began at Kia’s facility in West Point, Georgia during May 2024.

16th. Acura RDX © Acura Although the American Made Index typically excludes vehicles due to end production, the third-generation Acura RDX has just sneaked onto the list for 2026. Acura brought manufacturing of the upmarket crossover SUV to a close in May 2026: earlier than planned, due to issues with suppliers. A replacement version is not expected for another two years. Examples of the RDX, previously made at Honda’s East Liberty Ohio plant, came equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and all-wheel drive.

15th. Ford Explorer © Ford The big-selling Explorer is one of Ford’s highest-ranking models on the 2026 American Made Index, following a substantial update for the 2025 model year. Production of the mid-size crossover SUV continues to take place at Ford’s Chicago assembly facility. It is built alongside the Police Interceptor Utility version, along with the Lincoln Aviator.

14th. Lincoln Aviator © Lincoln Rather appropriately, the Lincoln Aviator sneaks in one position higher than the related Explorer, being an upmarket alternative to the Ford-badged SUV. As with the Ford Explorer, the Aviator underwent a mid-life update, which saw it improve its standing in the American Made Index.

13th. Ford Expedition © Ford The top-ranked Ford on the 2026 American Made Index is the sixth-generation Expedition, which was only launched for the 2025 model year. Acting as Ford’s flagship full-size SUV, the Expedition continues to be manufactured at the company’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville. It shares a platform with the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

12th. Lincoln Navigator © Lincoln The fifth-generation Lincoln Navigator was launched for the 2025 model year, bringing a bold new look to the premium luxury SUV. As before, it shares Ford’s T3 platform with the Expedition, but adds features such as a 48-inch display spanning the entire dashboard, along with the option of 24-inch alloy wheels for the first time. Also manufactured in Chicago, the Navigator places just ahead of its Ford Explorer relative. For comparison, its key rival, the Cadillac Escalade, was ranked 37th in AMI for 2026.

11th. Toyota Camry © Toyota The Toyota Camry remains one of the best-selling vehicles in North America, with more than 316,000 examples finding homes during 2025. That was enough to secure it the title of top-selling passenger car for the 18th year in a row. When it comes to the American Made Index, the Camry was just outside the top 10 for 2026, following the launch of the new XV80-generation model for the 2025 model year. Production for North American customers takes place at Toyota’s factory in Georgetown, Kentucky.

10th. Honda Passport © Honda Honda has enjoyed considerable success in the American Made Index in recent years, with the Passport SUV being consistently inside the higher region of the league table. The 2026 model year Passport underwent a comprehensive overhaul, becoming the fourth generation of Honda’s mid-size SUV to be sold since 1994. Like its predecessor, it is manufactured in Lincoln, Alabama. But whereas the third-generation Passport once ranked as high as second in the AMI, the new model makes do with 10th position.

9th. Acura MDX © Acura The Acura MDX is climbing upwards through the American Made Index. In 2024, it was ranked in 14th position, then it claimed 11th place a year later. Now, the premium SUV has progressed again to take ninth, so who knows where it will end up next year? Customers can buy the MDX, made in East Liberty, Ohio, with the either a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter 290 hp V-6, or a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with 355 hp in Type S form.

8th. Honda Accord © Honda As with the Toyota Camry, the Honda Accord has been a victim of the trend towards SUVs, seeing its US sales decline from almost 415,000 in 2001 to 150,000 in 2025. The 11th-generation Accord has seen its standing in the American Made Index increase, though, up from 15th position in 2025 to eighth place this year. It comes as Honda celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first Accord being launched in 1976, along with 45 years of production at its factory in Marysville, Ohio.

7th. Lexus TX 350 © Lexus Two versions of the Lexus TX full-size crossover SUV can be found in the 2026 American Made Index, but one did noticeably better than the other. The Lexus TX 500h, with its electrically assisted 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and six-speed automatic transmission, is all the way down in 50th position. However, the TX 350, with its non-hybrid engine and eight-speed automatic, is up in seventh. As Cars.com notes, the TX 350 now has an engine and transmission combination made entirely in the USA, which pushes it upwards in the ranking.

6th. Honda Odyssey © Honda The Honda Odyssey is a true survivor, being one of the last remaining minivans on sale in North America. It has also been consistently strong in the American Made Index, with this latest fifth-generation model produced in Lincoln, Alabama, along with the Ridgeline, Passport, and Pilot. Unchanged for the 2026 model year, the Odyssey has still edged upwards in the AMI, improving from its eighth position in 2025 to sixth today. Its arch-rival, the Toyota Sienna, is down in 45th place.

5th. Honda Ridgeline © Honda Taking honors for being the top Honda in 2026, and just ahead of its Odyssey sibling, is the Ridgeline pickup truck. Based upon a unibody chassis first introduced for the 2017 model year, the second-generation Honda Ridgeline is starting to look and feel a little dated against newer rivals like the Ford Maverick. Nonetheless, the Alabama-made Ridgeline can boast about being in the top five for the 2026 American Made Index.

4th. Jeep Grand Cherokee © Jeep Talk about a transformation. Last year, the Jeep Grand Cherokee was down in 70th position, but this year has rocketed all the way to being just below the podium. The reason for its massive boost in its AMI ranking, according to Cars.com, is an increase in the use of North American-produced parts by 14 percent. Assembled at the Jefferson North plant in Detroit, Michigan, the regular Grand Cherokee ranks some 83 places higher than the larger Grand Cherokee L, which is built at the separate Mack Avenue plant.

3rd. Jeep Gladiator © Jeep Beating the Grand Cherokee, and claiming the bronze medal in the 2026 American Made Index, is another Jeep model. For the 2025 edition of the AMI, the Jeep Gladiator was in fifth. However, the removal of two Tesla models has pushed the pickup to third overall. Built in Toledo, Ohio, the Gladiator can also claim the unofficial titles of the top truck and the highest-placed vehicle from one of the traditional “Big Three” manufacturers.

2nd. Tesla Model Y © Tesla With the Tesla Model S and Model X no longer in production, just two products from the EV manufacturer are now eligible for the American Made Index. The Cybertruck cannot be included, due to a gross vehicle weight rating above 8,500 pounds. The Tesla Model Y has been ranked amongst the top three places of the American Made Index since it was first launched. Today, it retains the second position it was awarded in 2025.