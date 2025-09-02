How to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of road rage

Have you ever been threatened with physical violence while driving – or actually been attacked? Here are some simple steps to avoid road rage.

Motoring Research team
Man and woman road rage

Road rage is a frightening and all-too-common problem on British roads. Indeed, nearly one in five road users are threatened with physical violence every year.

In a study by CAP HPI, 22 percent of motorists said they had got out of their car to argue with another driver in a road rage incident.

Perceived dangerous overtaking is the main trigger for road rage, prompting 28 percent of drivers to engage in an argument with a fellow motorist.

Tailgating, using a mobile phone at the wheel and breaking the speed limit were the other causes of anger named in the study.

Avoiding road rage

With help from GEM Motoring Assist, we’ve identified a few steps to reduce the risk of becoming the target of somebody else’s aggression.

In no particular order, these are:

  • Keep calm and show restraint. Every car journey brings the risk of frustration and conflict, so be patient and don’t use your horn unless necessary. ‘Impolite’ hand gestures should certainly be avoided, too
  • Avoid the desire to ‘get even’. Don’t attempt to rebuke or ‘educate’ a driver who you believe is in the wrong
  • Don’t push into traffic queues. Wait for a signal from a fellow motorist.
  • Say thank you and say sorry. If you make a mistake, offer an apology to help defuse any anger.
  • Move away from trouble. If you feel threatened, lock the doors and drive to the nearest police station. Alternatively, move to a busy area, such as a petrol station. Contact the police and/or press the horn repeatedly to deter a would-be attacker.
  • Leave plenty of time for your journey. Rushing and stress can lead to risk-taking, increasing the likelihood of road rage.

Not as cool as ICE

How to avoid road rage

Interestingly, the increasing popularity of electric cars has led to a new source of conflict, as drivers queue and jostle for position at EV charging stations.

Many electric car owners are also angered by the sight of petrol or diesel cars – or even plug-in hybrids – parked in dedicated EV bays (a faux pas known as ‘ICEing’).

Above all, remain calm and polite, and try to avoid situations that could cause conflict. These are good rules for life, of course, as well as for life on the road.

News, reviews, advice and features from the award-winning Motoring Resarch editorial team.

