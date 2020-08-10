As Britain basks in a summer heatwave, you may find a puddle of water beneath your parked car, or water still dripping from the engine bay.

You might think the radiator has sprung a leak and the car is likely to overheat. However, it’s much more likely to be water dripping from the air conditioning system – and there’s nothing to worry about if so.

The excess water is caused by the air conditioning compressor working hard in hot weather. Due to thermodynamics, the unit itself can freeze over as it takes moisture out of the car.

When the car is parked and the air-con switched off, the ice on its surface melts. This is what causes the puddle under the car – and the hotter the weather, the bigger and more alarming-looking the puddle may be.

RAC spokesman Pete Williams revealed the motoring organisation had received lots of calls from drivers worried by pools of water under their cars.

“The advice is to check whether this is simply odourless water, or if it has coolant in, with a clear smell and colour. If it’s the former, there should be no need to worry.”

Hopefully, that’s panic over. Meaning it’s only the sunshine that will leave you hot under the collar during a heatwave.

