In pictures: celebrities and their cars

Celebrities and expensive cars go together like, well, spaghetti and bolognese. TV chef Gordon Ramsay apparently sampled the bolognese tagliatelle when he visited the home of his beloved Ferrari in Maranello, Italy.

Here he poses with a 458 Italia on the famous Fiorano test-track.

Gordon Ramsay’s Ferrari F12

Ramsay’s enviable collection of Ferraris includes a LaFerrari Aperta, 812 Superfast, F12 TDF, 488 GTB and 355 GTS.

The three-star Michelin chef and swearing enthusiast also owns an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren Senna, McLaren 675LT and BAC Mono.

X-Factor stars in a Morgan Plus 4

This is Simon Cowell at the wheel of a Morgan Plus 4 ahead of another season of The X Factor. Along for the ride are former judges Rita Ora and Nick Grimshaw, with Cheryl Cole/Fernandez-Versini/Ann Tweedy in the front.

Surely that number plate is better suited to a Jaguar XF?

Prince Harry’s Jaguar F-Type

Speaking of Jaguars, here’s Prince Harry behind the wheel of an F-Type roadster.

Harry created the Invictus Games for wounded servicemen to take part in an Olympic Games-style competition. It’s been an enormous success – and, from the inaugural event, has been well-supported by Jaguar Land Rover.

Paul Hollywood’s Ducati

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is an unashamed petrolhead. He races Aston Martins, has a garage full of supercars and is also a committed bike nut.

His favoured ride is Ducati. Here he is choosing his next superbike.

Mary Berry on Paul Hollywood’s Ducati

Former Great British Bake Off judge and baking legend Mary Berry also tried out Hollywood’s Ducati for size.

Her views on it are not on record but, if you ask us, it perhaps suits her better than her former colleague…

Katie Price’s Range Rover

Everyone has seen Katie Price’s pink Range Rover. It’s one of the most distinctive celebrity cars, and Katie takes every opportunity for a bit of publicity.

The former glamour model was charged with drink-driving after crashing another pink Range Rover in Woolwich, London.

Jay Leno’s McLaren

Here, American TV host Jay Leno is seen with his McLaren 12C.

Leno has his own YouTube channel, where he reviews an eclectic range of modern and classic cars. It’s a must-watch for petrolheads.

Puff Daddy’s Bentley

Sean Combs, the hip hop mogul better known as Puff Daddy or P Diddy, likes his bling.

Here he is posing in a convertible Bentley Azure – with chromed rims, of course.

Paris Hilton’s Bentley

You know what they say about money and taste? Here’s Paris Hilton’s pink Bentley Continental GT to prove it.

Sorry, but that front grille could hardly look more ‘Halfords’…

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Jeep

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for liking Hummers, but here he is in a retro Willys Jeep.

If you see this view in your rear-view mirror, best pull over. Now.

Charlie Sheen’s Mercedes-Benz

This was actor Charlie Sheen’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine, until he stuffed it in a ditch.

We’re sure the damage polished out…

Jeremy Clarkson’s Range Rover

Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson is known to be a fan of Range Rovers.

Here, he folds his long frame into a modified Overfinch version.

Jay Kay’s Lamborghini

Old Italian cars aren’t the most reliable, as Jamiroquai star Jay Kay discovered.

He caused a paparazzi frenzy when he broke down on London’s King’s Road in his Lamborghini Miura.

Wayne Rooney’s BMW i8

Here’s former Man Utd and England ace Wayne Rooney in a BMW i8.

The footballer was forced to sell the car when he was given a two-year driving ban after being caught drink-driving in Cheshire.

David Beckham’s Porsche 911

Followed by bodyguards, David Beckham gives wife Victoria a lift home in this Porsche 911 Cabriolet.

The combination of sunny day, open roof and woolly hat is a strange one. Blame, er… fashion.

Deadmau5’s Ferrari

Music producer Deadmau5 wasn’t satisfied with a regular Ferrari 458 Spider, so he wrapped it to create a unique Nyan Cat-inspired ‘Purrari’.

Ferrari didn’t like it, threatened legal action, and it was replaced by a McLaren 650S Spider.

Kim Kardashian’s Bentley

Tuned by Platinum Motorsport, Kim Kardashian’s Bentley Continental GTC is a serious bit of kit for cruising the streets of Beverly Hills.

We wonder if the parking valet was tempted to go for a blast?

Rowan Atkinson’s Rolls-Royce

Comedian Rowan Atkinson loves his cars, so it’s no surprise that he’s owned quite a variety.

Here he is with a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe. Famously, he also owned a McLaren F1.

The Queen’s Bentley

Do celebrities come any more famous than her Majesty The Queen?

This is one of her two Bentley State limousines, created by the Crewe manufacturer ahead of the 2002 Golden Jubilee.

Chris Evans’s Mercedes-Benz

Chris Evans is one of the UK’s most famous petrolheads.

Here he is parked outside the BBC Radio 2 studios in a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series.

Carol Vorderman’s Vauxhall Ampera

Back in 2014, Carol Vorderman took delivery of a ULEV.

No, that’s not a Countdown conundrum, but an ultra-low emission vehicle. In this case, the Vauxhall Ampera.

