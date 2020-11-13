Specs
Model tested: Toyota Yaris GRMN
Price from: £26,295
Price as tested: £26,295
Powertrain: 4cyl, 1,798 cc supercharged
Gearbox: 6-speed manual
Power
212 hp
Torque
184 lb ft
Driveline
Front engine, front-wheel drive
0-62mph
6.3 sec
Top speed
143 mph
Kerb weight
1,135 kg
Fuel economy
37.7 mpg
CO2
170 g/km
Dimensions
3,945/1,695/1,510 mm
Boot capacity
286 litres
Warranty: 5 years, 100, 000 miles

Rivals: Toyota GR Yaris, Ford Fiesta ST Performance Edition (2020) review, Volkswagen Polo GTI (2020) review

Toyota Yaris GRMN (2018) review

As the Toyota GR Yaris hogs the headlines, we revisit its predecessor, the Nurburgring-honed Yaris GRMN – yours for half the price.

Tim Pitt

Toyota Yaris GRMNScrolled through social media recently? If so, you’ll have seen car journalists – yours truly included – getting quite excited about the Toyota GR Yaris. We’ve already named it our hot hatchback of 2020, while Top Gear’s Chris Harris says it’s the best new car he’s driven this year.

However, if you can’t stretch to £33,495 for a GR Yaris with the must-have Circuit Pack, there is an alternative. The two-year-old Yaris GRMN costs from half that amount, and still boasts track-honed handling and a Gazoo Racing pedigree. Here’s my updated review from 2018…

The Toyota Yaris GRMN – it stands for ‘Gazoo Racing tuned by Meisters of the Nurburgring’ – is a small-volume skunkworks special, rather than a mainstream rival for the Ford Fiesta ST. Just 600 will be made: 200 Vitz for Japan and 400 Yaris for the rest of the world, including 80 cars for the UK. All are already sold. However, forget the numbers: bragging rights are at stake here. And the Yaris comes with strong credentials, including a supercharged engine, mechanical limited-slip diff and chassis tuned at the ’Ring.

If that sounds special, so is the price. At £26,295, the GRMN costs twice as much as a basic 1.0-litre Yaris, and nearly £3,000 more than the excellent Peugeot Sport 208 GTI. 

First impressions

When I worked at Which?, there were two cars we habitually recommended: the Honda Jazz and Toyota Yaris. Both were – and still are – practical, reliable, easy-to-drive superminis that delighted our resolutely sensible readers.

God knows what they’d make of this one. Decked out in what one Toyota insider describes as ‘Gazoo Racing warpaint’ the GRMN channels the spirit of the wild Yaris WRC rally car with bold black and red graphics, 17-inch BBS alloys, a tailgate spoiler and a centre-exit exhaust. The stickers are a no-cost delete option, but white (with a black roof) is your sole choice of paint colour.

Toyota Yaris GRMN

The Yaris is a statement of intent for the fledgling Gazoo Racing sub-brand, and as such packs a great deal of engineering into a small space. Its 1.8-litre engine uses a Magnusson-Eaton supercharger and is essentially the same unit found in the Lotus Elise – albeit with an additional intercooler and engine oil cooler to ensure that famed Toyota reliability. Drive goes to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and Torsen diff.

The chassis has been uprated, too. The GRMN rides 24mm lower on 60 percent stiffer springs and Sachs Performance dampers. Body braces are fitted and the front anti-roll bar is beefed up, while the brakes are grooved discs with four-pot calipers.

Want numbers? Try 212hp at 6,800rpm and 250lb ft of torque at 4,800rpm. In a car weighing just 1,135kg, that equates to 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds and 143mph flat-out. Fuel economy and CO2 emissions are, predictably, less impressive: 37.7mpg and 170g/km.

First seat

Toyota Yaris GRMN

At first glance, the interior of the (three-door only) GRMN looks little different to any high-spec Yaris. Witness the decent ergonomics, dated touchscreen media system and acres of black plastic.

Look closer, though and there’s the smaller steering wheel from the Toyota GT86, plus alloy pedals and bucket seats trimmed in ‘Ultrasuede’ – the Japanese answer to Alcantara. Oh, and lots of Gazoo Racing logos.

Notably absent for a car of this type are any ‘drive mode’ buttons. You can’t switch from Comfort to Sport when the tarmac gets twisty; the GRMN is a one-size-fits-all experience.

The body-hugging seats are set rather high, but the wheel adjusts for reach and rake, so finding a comfortable driving position isn’t hard. Press the engine-start button and the Yaris fires with a muted bark. It sounds purposeful and authentic, without the overblown snap-crackle-pop theatrics of some hot hatches. This bodes well.

First driveToyota Yaris GRMN

My first taste of the GRMN takes place at the ParcMotor circuit in Spain. It’s a sensational track, full of tight hairpins, late apexes and high-speed, off-camber corners. The perfect playground for a hot hatch.

The engine doesn’t do much below 3,000rpm, but beyond that thrust builds swiftly to the 7,000rpm redline. Keeping it on the boil through second, third and fourth gears around ParcMotor is easy; throttle response is instant and wonderfully linear, while the manual ’box feels slick and snappy.

The steering doesn’t have the fingertip intimacy of a Fiesta ST – or indeed a GT86 – but it’s lively, direct and refreshingly uncorrupted by torque steer. In slower corners you can detect the diff gamely trying to haul the front end around, while in faster bends the Yaris can be coaxed into tyre-squealing four-wheel drifts.

Toyota fitted semi-slick Bridgestone RE11S tyres for our track session, so grip was rarely an issue, although the brakes did soften noticeably after a few hot laps. Otherwise, the car felt rock-solid: fast, forgiving and fun.

Toyota Yaris GRMN

The second part of the drive was on the serpentine switchbacks that lead up to Montserrat, in the mountains above Barcelona. Now the car is shod with Bridgestone Potenza RE050 road rubber, and the challenges include overtaking lumbering tourist coaches and avoiding sheer drops.

Over the speed humps that mark the start and end of every Spanish village, the GRMN feels abruptly stiff, but its ride softens with speed. Turn-in is eager and there’s very little body-roll: just poised, planted composure. This is no scrappy, point-and-squirt hooligan, but a well-sorted driver’s car.

Best of all, on the autopista back to the airport, the Yaris is calm, refined and relatively quiet. Like all the best pocket rockets, it’s a car for Sunday and Monday mornings. One-size-fits-all indeed.

Toyota Yaris GRMN: verdict

Toyota Yaris GRMN

Has Toyota toppled the Fiesta ST? For my money, not quite. While the Yaris GRMN offers plenty of smiles per mile, it doesn’t quite possess the joie de vivre of the Ford.

Take the Fiesta out of the equation, though – as we should rightly do until the new ST arrives – and the waters are muddier. The Audi S1 is markedly more upmarket and scarcely more expensive, while the Peugeot Sport 208 GTI equals the Yaris for driving thrills and undercuts it on price. The Yaris, meanwhile, counters with rarity and competition kudos.

My money would go on the Peugeot (or, more realistically, a used ST), but I fully understand why someone else might choose the Yaris. There are no bad choices here.

Toyota has transformed an ordinary car into an extraordinary one and the future looks rosy for the Gazoo Racing brand. Can we have a GT86 GRMN next, please?

Postscript: Le Mans 2018 and Yaris GRMN in the UK 

I write this having just returned from Le Mans, where Toyota – with a little help from Fernando Alonso – claimed a long-awaited first victory with the TS050 Hybrid LMP1 racer. Red, black and white ‘GR’ branding was everywhere, cementing the idea of Gazoo Racing as an emerging force to be reckoned with.

I also chatted with Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer for the GT86 and forthcoming 2019 Supra. And while he said nothing about a GT86 GRMN, he did – strongly – suggest that a Supra GRMN is in development. Given the almighty chasm between a boggo Yaris and the Gazoo version, one can only speculate what a similarly hardcore Supra might offer.

Above all, Le Mans and Tada-San reaffirmed that Toyota is serious about sports cars again. And for those of us who grew up with the WRC Celica GT-Four and Castrol Super GT Supra, that’s emphatically a good thing.

Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept

Back in the UK, I had chance to sample the Yaris GRMN again – this time on more familiar terrain.

There’s always a worry that our crumbling, cruddy roads will get the better of stiff, sporty suspension (witness how gushing first reviews of the Mk2 Focus RS were toned down after the car was driven here), but the GRMN holds its own. Yes, it’s firm and occasionally hits the bump-stops, but there’s enough pliancy to prevent the car feeling skittish.

It’s compact size (shorter and narrower than a Fiesta) is a real boon on UK roads, too. On hedge-lined lanes where supercars or sporty SUVs would be over the white line, you can carry speed with confidence. It takes a cool head not to get carried away.

Toyota Yaris GRMN

After five days with the GRMN, including several school runs and the inevitable M25 tailback, my thoughts on the car hadn’t changed. It’s still five-star fun, but gets four stars overall – mainly because of that £26,295 price tag.

Read more:

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Toyota Supra (2019) review

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

 

Related Articles

Car Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more
Car Reviews

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more
Car Reviews

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
Read more
Tim Pitt
Tim has been our Managing Editor since 2015. He enjoys a retro hot hatch and has a penchant for Porsches.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Car fog lights: how and when to use them

Advice Motoring Research team - 2
Everything you need to know about car fog lights, including how and when to switch them on, plus the penalty for using them incorrectly.
Read more

Road users face highest risk at low speeds

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
New research shows that motorists are most at risk when travelling at low speeds. Most road casualties take place at 21-30mph.
Read more

Why driving through puddles risks a fine or licence points

Advice John Redfern - 0
Splashing through standing water to soak pedestrians could cost you money – and lead to points on your driving licence. We explain the rules.
Read more

Electric Citroen Ami could be UK’s cheapest car

Car News Tim Pitt - 0
The Citroen Ami may be coming to the UK after all. A new website allows Brits to register their interest in the two-seat city car.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

New Ford E-Transit helps white van man go green

Richard Aucock - 0
Ford has revealed the fully electric E-Transit van. It offers a driving range of 217 miles and can recharge tools and equipment at worksites.
Read more

Electric Citroen Ami could be UK’s cheapest car

Tim Pitt - 0
The Citroen Ami may be coming to the UK after all. A new website allows Brits to register their interest in the two-seat city car.
Read more

Road users face highest risk at low speeds

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
New research shows that motorists are most at risk when travelling at low speeds. Most road casualties take place at 21-30mph.
Read more

Features

Gocycle GX (2020) review: the supercar of electric bicycles

Richard Aucock - 1
The Gocycle GX is a fold-up electric bicycle that makes pedal-powered commuting easy. It’s not cheap, but there’s lots to recommend this clever e-bike.
Read more

25 brilliant cars for drifting

John Redfern - 0
From the Ford Focus RS to the mighty Dodge Viper SRT-10, these cars go sideways more readily than a hungry crab
Read more

The cost of a car in the year you were born

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Ever wondered how much it cost to buy a car in the year of your birth? Wonder no more, as we reveal the prices from 1950 to 1999.
Read more

Reviews

Toyota Yaris GRMN (2018) review

Tim Pitt - 0
As the Toyota GR Yaris hogs the headlines, we revisit its predecessor, the Nurburgring-honed Yaris GRMN – yours for half the price.
Read more

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more

Advice

How to find road traffic information and avoid delays

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
With the schools out for the summer, many people will be hitting the roads to go on holiday. Here's how you can find the latest traffic information.
Read more

London ULEZ charge: How to check if you need to pay

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is designed to improve air quality by charging certain vehicles to enter London. We explain the rules.
Read more

The UK’s most reliable company cars

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Fleet News reliability survey uses data from 700,000 company cars
Read more