Zenvo reveals the world’s most powerful V12 in a road car

Denmark is known for its contributions to cuisine, design and quality of life, but the Scandinavian country will soon be responsible for the most powerful V12 engine on the road.

Zenvo Automotive, located in the small Danish town of Præstø, has unveiled its new ‘Mjølner’ V12, destined to power the Aurora hypercar.

The first example of the hand-built engine has been completed, in collaboration with Northamptonshire-based Mahle Powertrain – and Zenvo has just released more details.

When fitted to the Zenvo Aurora, this incredible engine should allow for an estimated top speed of 280mph. So, exactly how much power are we talking?

Pushing for maximum power

The 6.6-litre Mjølner V12 engine makes use of four turbochargers, and even pre-heats its catalytic converters. The result is a colossal output of 1,250hp, plus a rev limit of 9,800rpm.

Zenvo then adds a 200hp integrated hybrid electric motor to the seven-speed paddle-shift transmission, along with additional 200hp electric motors to power each front wheel.

Combined output with the hybrid system is 1,850hp – more than a Bugatti Tourbillon – along with an estimated 1,250lb ft of torque.

With Zenvo aiming for a kerb weight of just 1,450kg, accelerating from 0-62mph should take just 2.8 seconds. And the Aurora could reach 248mph in a mere 17 seconds.

An engine built by ‘car guys’

Zenvo is no stranger to pushing boundaries in engineering. Its previous TS1 GT featured a radical ‘centripedal’ rear wing that could lean when cornering to maximise downforce, and also act as an air brake when needed.

The Aurora is expected to enter production in 2026, with each car tailored specifically to its individual owner.

“A key part of the Aurora programme is around delivering an emotional connection for drivers and passengers, designed to stimulate the senses,” explained Jens Sverdrup, chairman of Zenvo Automotive.

“Sound and visceral drama is what Aurora will be all about, and the engine is a vital element in this, which we will turn up to 11. At Zenvo, we are a team of passionate, genuine ‘car guys’, and it is not every day that a V12 engine is born, so it is very proud moment and very exciting to finally showcase Mjølner. The fact it is the world’s most powerful road car engine was not something we set out to achieve, but is a result of us pushing what we know is possible.

“This is a hugely important milestone, and the next step will see – and hear – it come to life. It has been designed to deliver at every level, which shows the progress we continue to make.”

