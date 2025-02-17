Number of supercars in the UK hits a record high

The number of supercars in the UK has hit a new record high of more than 23,300 vehicles. That’s according to research from accountancy group UHY Hacker Young.

In the year ended June 2024, there were 23,320 supercars registered in the UK, up four percent compared to the previous year.

Ferrari led the way as the most popular brand by a huge margin, with 14,714 supercars on British roads.

However, Lamborghini was the fastest-growing supercar brand, with numbers up eight percent to 5,421 cars.

Could supercar sales suffer?

The new supercar record comes amid fears that high-net-worth individuals could be pushed out of the country by a raft of tax rises.

This could ‘depress the number of supercars owned in the UK,’ says UHY Hacker Young. Data from Henley and Partners shows that more than 9,500 millionaires already left the UK last year.

Further forthcoming tax increases include an increase in higher rate capital gains tax, and an increase in stamp duty for additional property purchases.

Given how many supercars are bought using debt finance, there were also fears higher interest rates could impact supercar sales.

However, UHY Hacker Young partner Brian Carey said rich buyers have so far defied the odds: “Supercars are now seen as an alternative asset class amongst the ultra-high-net-worths.

“The expectation is that their rarity value with push their prices up as opposed to suffering rapid depreciation like a normal luxury car.”

The figures show that McLaren numbers in the UK are broadly stable at 3,045, while Bugatti has risen slightly to 136 cars. However, the number of Koenigseggs registered has fallen by 14 percent, to just seven cars.

