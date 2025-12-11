Orders open for high-spec Volkswagen Touareg Final Edition

With its flagship SUV due to end production in 2027, Volkswagen is celebrating three generations of the Touareg with a run-out Final Edition.

Prices for the 2026 Volkswagen Touareg Final Edition will start from £72,535 when sales start on 11 December

Volkswagen has announced prices for the run-out Touareg Final Edition, ahead of sales beginning on 11 December 2025.

Production of the German marque’s flagship luxury SUV will end for UK customers in 2027, bringing a 25-year model lineage to a close. 

Two versions of the Touareg Final Edition will be offered, acting as replacements for the existing Black Edition and Touareg R models.

With the Touareg approaching the twilight years of its life, Volkswagen will offer the Elegance trim level from stock only.

More equipment, less money

Volkswagen Touareg Final Edition

The regular Touareg Final Edition comes equipped with a 286hp 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. This is combined with 4Motion all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Metallic paint, a power-folding tow bar, power closing for all doors, and a larger 90-litre fuel tank are all part of the standard equipment.

On the inside, ‘Varenna’ leather upholstery is included, along with stainless steel illuminated door sill protectors and interior ambient lighting with 30 colour options. Special ‘Final Edition’ badging is the finishing touch.

Prices for the Touareg Final Edition will start at £72,535, making it £1,990 cheaper than the current Black Edition model.

Showcasing three generations of Touareg

Volkswagen Touareg Final Edition

For more performance, the Touareg R Final Edition uses a 462hp 3.0-litre TSI petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

Given the strong level of standard spec, the £81,455 Touareg R Final Edition gains only metallic paint, a tow bar, power-closing doors and bespoke badges.

“The Touareg has always been a true flagship for Volkswagen, and the new Final Edition versions are the perfect celebration of its many years of success,” said Rod McLeod, director of Volkswagen UK. 

“They combine the usual Touareg elegance with punchy performance and generous features. In short, they showcase everything that’s been so great about the Touareg since its launch almost a quarter of a century ago.”

