Triumph Motorcycles launches its first e-bike

Triumph, the world-famous British motorcycle manufacturer, has launched its first electric bicycle, or e-bike.

The Triumph Trekker GT is now on sale for £2,950.

Already available to order in the UK, U.S. and Europe, the new Trekker GT e-bike design is described as minimalist, with all the electric components fully concealed within the frame.

It uses Shimano’s latest torquey e-bike powertrain, including a 250W motor that puts out 44lb ft of pulling power.

The Shimano E8035 504Wh battery gives it a riding range of 93 miles between charging.

The total electric drivetrain weighs less than 3kg (and the integrated battery is lockable).

Triumph has built the main frame from aluminium, fitted RockShox Paragon front forks, and a 10-speed Shimano Deore Shadow silent-running rear mechanism.

There’s also a posh Selle Royal Vivo saddle which, when combined with the narrow-width handlebar, gives “all-day” riding comfort.

Other standout features include fully-integrated LED lighting, matt black mudguards and pannier rack, a super-strong 270mm U-lock and cast aluminium triumph badging.

The new Triumph Trekker GT e-bike joins a growing line-up of electric bicycles from established brands.

Even Ducati last year launched its first ever e-bike.

Triumph actually started out in 1884 as a bicycle company, based in Coventry. It wasn’t until 1902 that the firm made its first motorcycle.

ALSO READ

Gocycle GX (2020) review: the supercar of electric bicycles

When car companies build bicycles

Scrappage for season tickets could be coming soon