Toyota reveals racing-inspired GR GT supercar – due in 2027

The Toyota Gazoo Racing GR GT is powered by a 650hp hybrid V8 – and will spawn a GT3 racing version from the outset.

John Redfern
A twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine is confirmed for the Toyota GR GT, with hybrid assistance resulting in 650hp

The Toyota Supra may be coming to the end of its life, but the Japanese marque already has a new supercar waiting in the wings.

Designed and engineered by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division, the wild GR GT will enter production in 2027.

Intended as a flagship for the Toyota Gazoo Racing lineup, the road-going GR GT will be sold alongside an FIA GT3-spec version developed for motorsport customers.

The GR GT and GT3 are said to trace their roots back to the Lexus LFA. Both were partially developed by Toyota veterans responsible for the legendary Lexus, too.

V8 power and rear-wheel drive

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR GT

Gazoo Racing created the GR GT around the idea of a ‘road-legal race car’, beginning with a high-performance powertrain. 

Although there is no screaming naturally aspirated V10 like the Lexus LFA, Gazoo Racing has not – thankfully – built a fully electric supercar.

Instead, a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine is combined with a single electric motor. Toyota promises the hybrid powertrain will develop a minimum of 650hp and 627lb ft of torque. 

Power will be sent directly to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Ensuring the GR GT sounds emotive has also been a top priority. Gazoo Racing has apparently tuned the exhaust system for an ‘enjoyable sound’.

Designed for the road and track

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR GT

The GR GT will make use of an aluminium monocoque chassis, combined with carbon fibre body panels. Do not expect Toyota’s supercar to be super-light, though, with a targeted kerb weight of 1,750kg.

Aerodynamics have dictated the GR GT’s exterior design, with downforce and engine cooling prioritised. Engineers from Toyota’s World Endurance Championship programme lent their expertise to its development. 

Although official performance figures may change before the GR GT arrives, a top speed of 199mph has already been suggested.

For the GT3 version, a more aggressive bodykit, including a towering rear spoiler, will provide maximum performance for the racetrack.

GR GT is coming in 2027

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR GT

Other highlights included of the GR GT’s design include dual wishbone suspension with aluminium components, along with Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes.

Semi-slick Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres will be fitted, plus a multi-stage stability control tested at the Nurburgring

Gazoo Racing has given the GR GT a relatively simple interior, with a focus on clear displays and the large gear shift paddles mounted behind the steering wheel.

Expect more information about the GR GT, and its GT3 racer sibling, to emerge as development continues throughout 2026. We’re excited already.

