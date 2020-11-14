New Toyota GR Yaris comes in shrunken R/C form

Unless you have managed to avoid the internet completely, you will know that the new 2020 Toyota GR Yaris is getting plenty of attention.

Our own Tim Pitt described the pint-sized homologation hero as “bespoke and ballistic” in his review.

Others have been just as charmed by Toyota’s WRC refugee, and the GR Yaris has quickly become the must-have 2020 hot hatchback.

Given the performance on offer, a price tag of £29,995 seems reasonable. Yet there is a way to join in the fun for less than the cost of a monthly PCP payment.

A true performance bargain

For less than £130, plus some additional parts, you could become the owner of Tamiya’s R/C version of the GR Yaris.

However, this radio-controlled model is only one-tenth the size of the real Toyota. Oh, and you will need to assemble the chassis and paint the bodywork yourself.

At just 372 mm in length, parking the Tamiya model should be simple at least.

The battery-powered electric motor of the R/C car will also be gentler on your bank balance, compared to the 261 hp turbocharged engine found in the proper GR Yaris.

Scaled down expectations

Smaller dimensions do not mean a lack of detail on the Tamiya version of the GR Yaris. The bodyshell captures the multiple air intakes and vents in perfect accuracy, with the swollen rear wheel arches also replicated.

Miniature wing mirrors feature tiny indicators, whilst LEDs can be added to illuminate the headlights. A set of black 11-spoke wheels emulate the style found on the fully grown Yaris.

The M-05 chassis used by Tamiya is front-wheel drive only, meaning there is no ‘four-paw’ action here. But, even without four-wheel drive, the 1/10 version still looks able to tackle dirt and gravel.

Available to order from online hobby stores now, the Tamiya GR Yaris is likely to end up on many Christmas lists. Including ours.

