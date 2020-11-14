New Toyota GR Yaris comes in shrunken R/C form

Tamiya’s 1/10 scale radio-controlled model looks exactly like the real thing, but with a substantially more affordable price tag

John Redfern
Toyota GR Yaris Tamiya RC Model

Unless you have managed to avoid the internet completely, you will know that the new 2020 Toyota GR Yaris is getting plenty of attention.

Our own Tim Pitt described the pint-sized homologation hero as “bespoke and ballistic” in his review. 

Others have been just as charmed by Toyota’s WRC refugee, and the GR Yaris has quickly become the must-have 2020 hot hatchback. 

Given the performance on offer, a price tag of £29,995 seems reasonable. Yet there is a way to join in the fun for less than the cost of a monthly PCP payment.

A true performance bargain

Toyota GR Yaris Tamiya RC Model

For less than £130, plus some additional parts, you could become the owner of Tamiya’s R/C version of the GR Yaris. 

However, this radio-controlled model is only one-tenth the size of the real Toyota. Oh, and you will need to assemble the chassis and paint the bodywork yourself. 

At just 372 mm in length, parking the Tamiya model should be simple at least. 

The battery-powered electric motor of the R/C car will also be gentler on your bank balance, compared to the 261 hp turbocharged engine found in the proper GR Yaris.

Scaled down expectations

Toyota GR Yaris Tamiya RC Model

Smaller dimensions do not mean a lack of detail on the Tamiya version of the GR Yaris. The bodyshell captures the multiple air intakes and vents in perfect accuracy, with the swollen rear wheel arches also replicated. 

Miniature wing mirrors feature tiny indicators, whilst LEDs can be added to illuminate the headlights. A set of black 11-spoke wheels emulate the style found on the fully grown Yaris.

The M-05 chassis used by Tamiya is front-wheel drive only, meaning there is no ‘four-paw’ action here. But, even without four-wheel drive, the 1/10 version still looks able to tackle dirt and gravel.

Available to order from online hobby stores now, the Tamiya GR Yaris is likely to end up on many Christmas lists. Including ours.

ALSO READ

Electric Citroen Ami could be UK’s cheapest car

Yes, Tesla Tequila is actually a real drink

Car fog lights: how and when to use them

Related Articles

Car News

Electric Citroen Ami could be UK’s cheapest car

Tim Pitt - 0
The Citroen Ami may be coming to the UK after all. A new website allows Brits to register their interest in the two-seat city car.
Read more
Car News

New Ford E-Transit helps white van man go green

Richard Aucock - 0
Ford has revealed the fully electric E-Transit van. It offers a driving range of 217 miles and can recharge tools and equipment at worksites.
Read more
Car News

Road users face highest risk at low speeds

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
New research shows that motorists are most at risk when travelling at low speeds. Most road casualties take place at 21-30mph.
Read more
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Which car brands offer an online buying service?

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Many car manufacturers have embraced the digital age by launching online car buying services. Here's a list of brands and what they offer.
Read more

How lockdown could affect your car insurance

Advice John Redfern - 0
New national coronavirus restrictions across England can affect your car insurance in a number of ways. We explain the latest rules.
Read more

Britain’s most-bashed railway bridges revealed

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research conducted by Network Rail shows that a bridge on the A5 at Hinkley is struck by traffic more than any other in Britain.
Read more

Car fog lights: how and when to use them

Advice Motoring Research team - 2
Everything you need to know about car fog lights, including how and when to switch them on, plus the penalty for using them incorrectly.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

Britain’s most-bashed railway bridges revealed

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research conducted by Network Rail shows that a bridge on the A5 at Hinkley is struck by traffic more than any other in Britain.
Read more

Just one in six councils have on-street EV charging points

John Redfern - 0
Research undertaken by the AA finds that some local authorities have also used government grant money to fund off-street charging instead
Read more

Longer, ‘greener’ trucks could be approved for UK roads

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government has launched a consulation to end the longer semi-trailer (LST) trial. It will mean longer, more efficient HGVs on our roads.
Read more

Features

Modern classic Audis driven: a Retro Road Test special

Tim Pitt - 0
We sample four cars that helped build Audi's reputation as a 21st century premium powerhaus: the R8 LMX, TT Quattro Sport, Audi Cabriolet and A1 Quattro.
Read more

In pictures: celebrities and their cars

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From rappers to royalty, and Jeremy Clarkson to Jay Kay, we round-up some of the coolest cars owned and driven by the rich and famous.
Read more

The wildest – and weirdest – motoring world records

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From the wheelie-popping Dodge Demon to the heaviest vehicle pulled by hair, we look at some of the least conventional motoring Guinness World Records
Read more

Reviews

Toyota Yaris GRMN (2018) review

Tim Pitt - 0
As the Toyota GR Yaris hogs the headlines, we revisit its predecessor, the Nurburgring-honed Yaris GRMN – yours for half the price.
Read more

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more

Advice

How to deep-clean your car’s interior

Tim Pitt - 1
Our seven-step cleaning guide will see your car's cabin looking like new again – plus we have tips on removing stains such as chewing gum and chocolate.
Read more

How to take your child car seat on a flight

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Travelling abroad this summer? Most airlines will allow you to carry your child car seat for free, but it's worth checking before the flight.
Read more

Heatwave hack: how to clear hot air from your car

Ethan Jupp - 0
As the UK heatwave continues, here's a hot tip toclear stuffy air from your car's cabin, using both the windows and air conditioning.
Read more