Electric Citroen Ami could be UK’s cheapest car

It seems the Citroen Ami could be coming to the UK after all. The electric city car is currently destined for other European markets, but a new website allows British buyers to register their interest.

The two-seat Ami is just 2.41 metres long and has a turning circle of 7.1 metres (a London black cab needs 8.5 metres). Its 5.5kWh lithium-ion battery offers a range of 47 miles. Top speed is 26mph.

In France, the Ami costs just €6000 to buy. With a converted price of £5,384, that would potentially make it the UK’s cheapest car. However, Citroen expects most Ami drivers to use leasing or car-sharing schemes.

European reunion

The new page on Citroen’s website states: ‘We want to bring Ami 100% Electric to the UK! But first, we need to know if you’re interested!’. Simply fill in your contact details and they’ll be in touch.

Speaking to Autocar, Citroen UK managing director Eurig Druce spoke of his “huge desire” to bring the Ami here. Indeed, a number of cars have been imported for assessment on roads near Citroen’s Coventry headquarters.

Druce did admit the car is unlikely to be converted to right-hand drive. But as he pointed out: “The difference between having the steering wheel on the left or the right is probably only seven or eight inches – not a huge disadvantage”.

A 21st century 2CV

One key point to note is that Ami is classified as a quadricycle rather than a car. In Europe, that means it does not require a driving licence and can driven by 16-year-olds.

Over here, those aged 16 are only eligible to drive ‘light quadricycles’ up to 350kg (after the CBT, theory test and practical test). As the Ami weighs 485kg, that would rule it out for younger motorists in the UK.

Even so, Citroen fans are rightly intrigued by the Ami. With its focus on no-frills mobility, it’s the closest thing we’ve got to a 21st century 2CV. It’s ability to carry a basket of eggs across a ploughed field hasn’t yet been tested, however.

ALSO READ:

Celebrating Citroen’s most innovative cars

Going nowhere in a Citroen DS: a lockdown car review

Dyane and GS: driving the classic Citroens of my childhood