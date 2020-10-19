Legislation loophole in drivers using mobile phones to be closed

Consultation has opened on new plans to close a legislation loophole around using a mobile phone behind the wheel

Richard Aucock
Motorist using a mobile phone behind the wheel

Using a mobile phone to take photos, play games or scroll through a playlist while driving is to be outlawed under new plans announced by the government.

Consultation is underway to close a ‘legislation loophole’ that criminalises using a mobile phone to call or text while driving, but not for other actions.  

These actions are currently not deemed ‘interactive communication’ and escape the present definition of an offence.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: “We’re looking to strengthen the law to make using a hand-held phone while driving illegal in a wider range of circumstances.

“It’s distracting and dangerous, and for too long, risky drivers have been able to escape punishment, but this update will mean those doing the wrong thing will face the full force of the law.”

Motorists can be fined £200 and issued with 6 penalty points for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

The government is, however, planning an exemption to deal with modern smartphones being used as a method of payment, such as at drive-thrus.

Such contactless payments will be exempted, if the vehicle is stationary and the goods or services are delivered immediately.

AA president Edmund King OBE said: “Phones do so much more than calls and texts, so it’s only right that the law is changed to keep pace with technology. Tweets, TikTok and Instagram snaps can all wait until you park up.

“If you cannot resist the temptation to pick up your phone, then you should convert your glovebox into a phone box.”

Motorists will still be able to use hands-free functions, such as sat nav on a device secured in a cradle, after ministers rejected calls to go further and ban hands-free smartphone use entirely.

ALSO READ

Tesla delivers extended range and improved cabin for Model 3

What to do if you have lost your driving licence

New tool reveals if you are paying too much for car insurance

Related Articles

Car News

Spent £2.75 million on a Bond car? Here’s how to...

Tim Pitt - 0
We visit the engineering firm that specialises in helping continuation cars – such as the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger – pass a modern MOT.
Read more
Car News

2020 motoring events: the car shows cancelled by coronavirus

Motoring Research - 7
Whether you enjoy a good chinwag at a breakfast meeting or watching historic racing cars on a circuit, here are some of the best motoring events of 2020.
Read more
Car News

Updated plans for England’s notorious ‘Missing Link’ road

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Highways England has updated its proposed designs for the 'Missing Link' route in Gloucestershire, linking the M5 and M4 motorways.
Read more
Richard Aucockhttps://www.motoringresearch.com/
I'm director at Motoring Research. I run a bit, cycle a bit, have a huge love for the automotive industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

How to make a safe U-turn

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A U-turn involves making a 180-degree turn in the road, so you end up facing the opposite way. Here's how to make the manoeuvre safely.
Read more

Spent £2.75 million on a Bond car? Here’s how to make it road-legal

Car News Tim Pitt - 0
We visit the engineering firm that specialises in helping continuation cars – such as the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger – pass a modern MOT.
Read more

Jess Hawkins to be second female BTCC racer of 2020

Car News John Redfern - 0
The W Series racer, and Guinness World Record holder, will drive for Power Maxed Racing at the Snetterton round of the BTCC
Read more

Government creates pothole map of the UK

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government has teamed up with the likes of Uber and Deliveroo to create a pothole map of the UK and identify the worst-affected areas.
Read more

News

Rubber roads are being trialled in Coventry

Ethan Jupp - 0
Coventry motorists will be driving on rubber roads, as a trail of a new type of road surfacing gets underway.
Read more

Smart Forcops! NYPD replaces motorbikes with Smarts

Richard Aucock - 1
The New York Police Department has been bolstered by a new fleet of 250 Smart Fortwo city cars
Read more

Bentley SUV: 2,000 written pre-orders despite ‘controversy’

Richard Aucock - 3
Controversial styling hasn't stopped Bentley's future SUV clocking 2,000 orders - and they don't even know how much they'll be paying!
Read more

Features

UK braced for a ‘widespread outbreak of potholes’

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The RAC says the number of pothole-related breakdowns was up at the end of 2019 and is warning motorists to expect more potholes over the coming weeks.
Read more

Lamborghini Huracan breaks Gallardo production record

Ethan Jupp - 2
The Lamborghini Huracan has surpassed the production record of the Gallardo. The Gallardo reached 14,022 units in ten years
Read more

British motorists baffled by European road signs

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Study reveals the top 10 most confusing European road signs
Read more

Reviews

The modifications that can REDUCE the cost of car insurance

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A new study reveals the modifications you can make to cut the cost of car cover – and those you should avoid.
Read more

Motorists urged to ‘check it before towing it’

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Highways England is urging motorists to 'check it before towing it' following an incident in which a runaway trailer caused five miles on queues on the M25.
Read more

PCP car finance: How to avoid charges when you return the keys

Ethan Jupp - 0
Unexpected fees can be a nasty surprise when you return a car at the end of a finance deal. Here are some actionable tips to avoid them.
Read more

Advice

London T-Charge: everything you need to know

Andrew Brady - 0
Sadiq Kahn's toxicity charge will be introduced on 23 October 2017
Read more

This is how you’re supposed to use your fog lights

Andrew Brady - 0
Do you know how to use your fog lights? How do you turn them on, when should you use them, and what's the penalty for using them incorrectly?
Read more

How to find road traffic information and avoid delays

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
With the schools out for the summer, many people will be hitting the roads to go on holiday. Here's how you can find the latest traffic information.
Read more