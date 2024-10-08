Rolls-Royce reveals new Ghost Series II and sportier Black Badge

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Ghost has been unveiled, destined to be one of the last models from the British marque to use a V12 engine.

Rolls-Royce has committed to a battery-powered future, with a plan to build electric cars only from 2030 onwards.

In the meantime, the company promises the Ghost Series II will be ‘the most technologically advanced and driver-focused V12 Rolls-Royce’ ever created.

Along with revised styling and enhanced technology inside, a performance-orientated Black Badge version of the Ghost Series II will be offered from launch.

An illuminating experience

The Ghost Series II gains updated headlights and daytime running lights, along with an illuminated Pantheon grille. New tail lights incorporate discreet ‘R’ monograms, and buyers can choose from two finishes for the 22-inch alloy wheels.

Rolls-Royce offers a palette of more than 44,000 paint colours for the Ghost Series II, or you can reserve one for your personal use only through the company’s Bespoke service.

On the inside, a revised full-width glass panel includes a central media screen that runs the marque’s Spirit operating system. This allows the colour of the digital instrument panel to be matched to the exterior of the car.

A new Spirit of Ecstasy cabinet on the dashboard houses an analogue clock and a mirror-polished figurine. Grey Stained Ash (see above) is a new interior trim option, alongside an endless array of leather colours and stitching styles.

Back in Black

When the second-generation Ghost was launched, Rolls-Royce made customers wait for the performance Black Badge model. However, the Series II car will be available from the off.

As before, it uses a tuned version of the twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12. Power and torque are increased by 29hp and 37lb ft versus the 570hp and 605lb ft of the regular Ghost.

A Sport mode would be too uncouth for a Rolls-Royce, so a ‘Low’ setting increases gear shift speeds by 50 percent, and produces a ‘subtly more voluble note’ from the exhaust system. All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering help to maximise the Black Badge’s agility.

Plenty of darkened chrome trim, and a unique lower front bumper, also mark out the Black Badge model. And inside, a new ‘Technical Carbon’ trim enhances the car’s performance image.

‘A self-assured expression’

Chris Brownridge, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented: “Ghost is renowned as a uniquely expressive, agile, and self-assured expression of the Rolls-Royce brand.

“At our clients’ request, this new Series II iteration remains faithful to these principles, incorporating a potent and uncompromising engine and the essential potential for Bespoke. Meaningful exterior and material updates make an even more expressive and impactful statement.”

As with recent modern Rolls-Royce models, personalisation will play an important part in shaping each Ghost Series II. The marque is expanding its network of Private Offices around the world, ensuring buyers can tailor a car to their exact specification.

In addition, the company is also looking to expand its Goodwood headquarters, allowing its Bespoke department more space in which to work.

ALSO READ:

Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair has unique, rainbow-effect paint

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: super-luxury SUV gets a new look

Best luxury cars to buy in 2024