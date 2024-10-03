Rolls-Royce Spectre Lunaflair has unique, rainbow-effect paint

A unique example of the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre coupe, with an intriguing celestial theme, has been unveiled.

Commissioned through the Rolls-Royce Bespoke department, the Spectre Lunaflair is inspired by the lunar halo effect.

Created when moonlight passes through ice crystals in high-altitude cirrus clouds, the lunar halo is an ‘ethereal technicolour ring’ that appears around the moon.

The Spectre’s fortunate new owner challenged Rolls-Royce to channel this lunar effect into a custom exterior paint colour.

Fly me to the moon

Motivation for the Spectre Lunaflair came after the owner saw a previous Rolls-Royce Bespoke build: the 2023 Phantom Syntopia. This featured an iridescent Liquid Noir finish, with a mirror-like paint pigment.

More than a year of experimentation was required to perfect the Lunaflair’s new colour, with numerous trials of the optimal paint effects and application required.

The completed paint requires seven layers of lacquer, including a new pearlescent coat infused with fine flakes of magnesium fluoride and aluminium. This leads to a rainbow effect when the Spectre is exposed to bright sunshine.

Martina Starke, head of Bespoke at Rolls-Royce, said: “We are constantly astounded by the diversity of ideas that inform our clients’ Bespoke concepts, which frequently draw inspiration from materials, finishes and themes they see in other commissions.

“Spectre Lunaflair is the perfect example of this, exploring the ethereal beauty of a lunar halo, and sparked by the client after witnessing a paint finish on another Bespoke motor car.”

Dancing in the moonlight

The personalisation extends inside the Spectre Lunaflair, with Navy Blue, White and Peony Pink tones channelling the rainbow effect of the exterior paintwork.

This colour scheme extends across the seats and door panels, while the two-tone steering wheel has a Navy Blue outer and an Arctic White inner side.

Appropriately, for a car inspired by astronomical elements, the Lunaflair comes with Rolls-Royce’s dramatic Starlight Headliner roof lining, which is dotted with fibre optic ‘stars’.

To ensure the Spectre Lunaflair remains unique and exclusive, Rolls-Royce has confirmed that the special paint finish will not be used on another car.

