Spoiler alert: Your chance to buy a prototype Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth

Fast Ford royalty is going under the hammer at the Silverstone Auctions Race Retro show sale. Any Sierra RS500 Cosworth is a valuable machine, but this specific example is especially significant. As chassis number 003, it’s one of the prototypes originally owned by Ford.

This car was integral to the genesis of the RS500. ‘D114 VEV’ was one of four Sierras used by Ford in the development of the iconic model and was used for testing the intercooler and turbo systems.

The car now features an Eggenberger Motorsport engine from Steve Soper’s own racing RS500. Once Soper returned the car, Ford swapped the engine from chassis number 010 to 003.

The body has done 69,000 verifiable miles, with certification from the RS500 Owners Club. The car is estimated to fetch between £60,000 and £70,000 when it goes under the hammer.

“These cars are very highly sought-after and this particular car, one of the first and with the provenance it has, will generate a lot of interest,” said Joe Watts of Silverstone Auctions. “It’s probably the best surviving prototype out there.”

Joining the Cosworth will be another fast Ford from a decade earlier: a 1978 Escort RS2000 Custom. Described as ‘fanatically original’, it has 64,450 miles on the clock and is unrestored, although it has recently been recommissioned. It’s estimated to make between £30,000 and £35,000.

At the more exotic end of the spectrum is one of just 50 Ferrari 348 GT Competiziones. With F40 Evo-derived brakes, a lightweight 1,180kg kerb weight and just 14,500 miles, expected to pay between £120,000 and £150,000.

Finally, we circle back to another 1980s legend. For between £65,000 and £75,000, you could own a Renault 5 Turbo 2. With Gotti wheels and just 37,572 miles, it joins the Sierra as one of the great homologation specials.