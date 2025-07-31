Wild 788hp supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse hits UK roads

American performance specialist Clive Sutton has revealed an enhanced version of the latest Ford Mustang. Based on the Dark Horse model, the Mustang CS800 DH receives a comprehensive overhaul both inside and out.

The undisputed highlight of the CS800 DH conversion is a 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger, which is bolted to the Ford’s 5.0-litre V8 engine.

This increases horsepower by 76 percent, taking the Mustang from 447hp to a colossal 788hp. Torque is also up by 61 percent, with a thumping 642lb ft of twist available.

More ponies in the corral

Clive Sutton’s transformation of the Mustang Dark Horse includes the addition of a Borla ATAK quad-tip exhaust system, complete with a custom H-pipe.

The suspension is lowered and stiffened compared to a regular Mustang. This gives the CS800 DH a squat stance on Vossen alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

A carbon fibre bodykit includes a substantial rear wing atop the Mustang’s boot. A deep front splitter, sculpted side skirts and a bespoke bonnet complete the makeover.

Inside, a pair of adjustable Recaro sports seats have heating and cooling functions. Clive Sutton has also trimmed the entire cabin of the demo car in blue Alcantara, demonstrating the level of customisation on offer.

‘Nothing like a Mustang’

Prices for the CS800 DH start from £135,000, although adding bespoke options can push the price towards £165,000.

All enhancements made are in line with Ford Performance guidelines, meaning the CS800 DH retains its original three-year or 36,000-mile Ford warranty. Clive Sutton will provide equivalent cover for the modified components.

Clive Sutton said: “Our customers love the Mustang and consistently turn to us to unleash its full performance capability, alongside accessing our suite of distinctive exterior and interior enhancements. With 788hp, the full Ford Performance warranty, a glorious supercharger whine and our bespoke exhaust, there’s nothing like the CS800 DH Mustang.”

The new Mustang will make its public debut at the prestigious Salon Prive car show, taking place at Blenheim Palace between 27 and 31 August 2025.

