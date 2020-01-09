Pass Plus: the car insurance money-saving myth

Pass Plus. It’s an option of additional training many newly qualified drivers are given to reduce their insurance premiums. But does it really save you money?

According to MoneySuperMarket, drivers see little to no difference in their premiums as a result of having Pass Plus to their name. The comparison website analysed 50,000 car insurance quotes between May and July 2019. It revealed that, on average, providers didn’t change their prices when customers swap between ‘Full UK’ and ‘Full UK with Pass Plus’ for their licence.

This is significant, given a Pass Plus training course costs between £150 and £200. Obviously such a course isn’t purely in the interest of saving money; extra training behind the wheel is never a bad thing. However, perceived savings have been a strong selling point in the past.

“Although people assume that doing additional driving courses such as Pass Plus can reduce your premiums, our research shows that it actually makes no difference for the average person,” said Rachel Wait, consumer affairs spokesperson at MoneySuperMarket.

Do note Wait’s reference to “the average person”. For many younger drivers, Plus Pass is of some benefit.

“The best way to save on car insurance is to shop around and compare quotes from different providers,” says Wait.