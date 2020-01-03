Citroen C1 now with free insurance for 19 to 75 year olds

The Citroen C1 now comes with a year’s free insurance for new car buyers aged between 19 and 75 years of age.

Both cash buyers and PCP finance customers get the free insurance offer, which is open to all retail buyers (albeit with some eligibility restrictions for those with driving convictions or claims).

Every C1 variant apart from the entry-level Touch grade is included in the offer – and both regular and Airscape convertible roof models come with the deal.

Citroen says the C1 is particularly popular amongst new drivers who have just passed their test: free insurance is likely to make the city car even more appealing, potentially saving them a four-figure sum.

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK sales director, said: “This offer has been designed in particular to offer a helping hand to younger drivers, whose insurance costs are usually higher.

“By covering these costs we hope to get as many young drivers into a safer, brand new car that they can be proud of.”

Citroen has sold more than 70,000 C1s in the UK so far – and the firm adds that, “unlike several competitors in the segment”, full-length curtain airbags are standard.

Druce called them an “all-important” piece of safety equipment, given the smallest Citroen’s natural city-driving focus.

The cheapest Citroen C1 available with a year’s free insurance is the three-door Feel variant, priced from £12,320.