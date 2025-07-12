New Range Rover SV Black has stealthy styling and a 615hp V8

The Range Rover SV Black is the latest model in the Land Rover family to receive the monochrome ‘noir’ treatment.

Following Black editions of the Land Rover Defender Octa and Range Rover Sport SV, the flagship Range Rover now offers a similarly stylish spec.

Clearly, the familiar ‘black edition’ concept remains popular, even as Jaguar Land Rover invests £65 million to accommodate bespoke SVO paint options.

The Range Rover SV Black will be available to order later this year, following its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Waiting for the blackout

Similar to Land Rover’s previous SV Black models, the Range Rover receives a liberal coating of Narvik Gloss Black paint for its exterior.

At the front, the grille is also finished in gloss black, with even the Land Rover badge and Range Rover bonnet lettering getting the treatment. A ceramic black SV badge is found on the tailgate, too.

The 23-inch alloy wheels are, of course, finished in gloss black, as are the centre caps. For the first time on a Range Rover SV, the gloss black brake calipers also have darkened lettering.

Customers can specify the Range Rover SV Black in short- or long-wheelbase body styles. Both are powered by a BMW-supplied 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Hybrid assistance results in a total output of 615hp.

All about that BASS

The black theme continues inside, with the use of new ‘near‑aniline’ Ebony leather on the seats and a bespoke stitching pattern.

The ‘Sensory Floor’ features transducers beneath the carpet mats to give haptic feedback directly through the occupants’ feet. This complements the BASS (Body And Soul Seat) technology, resulting in a ‘a true full‑body audio experience’.

Black birch veneer is used for the interior trim, with extended Moonlight Chrome detailing. The gear shifter is topped with satin black ceramic.

Prices for the Range Rover SV Black will start at £188,025. The long-wheelbase version requires £204,925.

