Ride-hailing company Uber has announced it will give free rides to NHS staff travelling to work during the coronavirus crisis.

A total of 200,000 free rides will be made available, as a thank you from the company to health workers.

All NHS workers need is a valid NHS or HSC email address, which they should link to an Uber account.

In the app, first tap on the menu at the top left, then tap ‘wallet’ and then ‘add promo code’.

This week’s Uber code for free rides is NHSAPRIL20, with codes updated every week.

Up to 10 rides can be claimed each week per account – there and back for every working day. The journey will be covered up to the value of £15. Beyond that, charges can be incurred.

Staff can visit uber.com/nhs for more information on the offer.

A free meal with a free ride

In addition to this, Uber is offering free meals to NHS staff with its Uber Eats food delivery arm. Up to 100,000 will be available, from the wide range of restaurants and convenience stores that use the service. Orders can be delivered to home, or even to a hospital ward.

Email codes will be sent to NHS accounts linked with Uber Eats accounts. You can update your contact details and receive a code within 48 hours of doing so. The limit for food orders is five per week, per person.

In its email to account holders, Uber said “we want to help reduce the pressure on the heroes on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.”

“So please share this email with anyone you know who works for the NHS. And while you’re at it, please thank them for all that they do.”