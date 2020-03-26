Coronavirus: Free car parking for NHS staff agreed

NHS staff and social care workers can now park for FREE at hospitals and council-owned car parks for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has given financial backing so NHS Trusts, which oversee local car parking, can immediately abolish charges for staff.

Local councils will also give free car parking to all NHS workers and social care staff.

ALSO READ: London Congestion Charge and ULEZ are free; parking rules relaxed

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the move was to help NHS staff “who are going above and beyond every day in hospitals across England”.

He praised NHS Trusts who are already providing free car parking and urged others to immediately do the same.

Free council car parking

More than half a million volunteers and retired NHS staff have offered their services in recent weeks, so some hospitals may require additional car parking.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has confirmed critical workers can now use council parking bays without restrictions or charges.

This includes council-owned on-street spaces and car parks, including pay and display parking.

How will it work?

“Councils will set up local arrangements so NHS and care workers and volunteers can provide suitable evidence that they can display in their windscreen to ensure they avoid parking tickets,” said a government statement.

The Local Government Association added that any fines received by critical workers will be immediately waived on appeal.

The government also highlighted an NCP free parking offer at all 150 of its car parks in England for anyone needing to travel and park during the coronavirus outbreak.