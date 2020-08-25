Audi website now lists PCP deals alongside list prices

Audi has begun listing the cheapest possible PCP finance price alongside on-the-road prices for every new car on its UK website.

The firm says the move will make it easier for car buyers to gauge affordability, and work out the cost of moving to a better trim spec or more powerful engine.

The figures are taken from the Audi Solutions PCP agreement – and the full terms and conditions for each deal are easily available too.

More personalised quotes can also be generated.

Here, customers can feed in their own deposit, agreed mileage, contract length and other specifics.

“At Audi, we are always seeking new ways to improve transparency,” said the firm’s national digital manager Antony Roberts.

“From initial research to final delivery, the route to a new car should be quick and smooth… but I think we all know this still isn’t always the case.”

Mr Roberts said the new monthly payment guideline tool “is another significant step” in making choosing a new car online easier.

On any given model page, Audi allows customers to quickly click between trim lines to compare monthly costs.

For example, switching from an A1 Sportback Sport trim up to S line brings a £21 increase in the monthly PCP cost.

The firm adds it is currently offering three months’ payment-free motoring on any new PCP – and is offering deposit contributions from £700 up to a whopping £16,000.

