Everything you wanted to ask about the new 2021 Ford Bronco

If you have spent any time on social media in the past few days, you may have seen and heard a lot of attention being placed on the new Ford Bronco.

Launched to great fanfare with a glossy video extravaganza, the 2021 Bronco has had Blue Oval fans on the edge of their seats for months.

Stick with us as we explain why it matters so much, and highlight some of the impressive features the new must-have four-wheel drive has.

Why is the Ford Bronco such a big deal?

Although the name might not mean much in the UK, for North American buyers the Bronco is a legendary vehicle. The original version, launched in 1966, is credited with helping create the SUV sector we know and love.

Ford sold thousands of examples of the Bronco, across five different generations, until production ended in 1996.

It combined a practical body with standard four-wheel drive, making it the perfect SUV. The Bronco made a debut not long after the Ford Mustang, and was meant to channel the same degree of fun into a go-anywhere vehicle.

For those outside North America, a white Bronco gained infamy by being used in the 1994 O.J. Simpson police chase. That was not the reason Ford axed the Bronco two years later – the market had simply moved on from buying two-door off-roaders.

OK, but why the hype for another new SUV?

Rumours of a new Bronco have been circulating for years, ever since Ford displayed a concept version at the 2004 Detroit Auto Show.

What we are seeing now is a combination of excitement for a brand-new model, combined with decades of nostalgia for the original versions.

Classic examples of the Ford Bronco have become seriously collectable in recent years. Values have increased, with restored examples of the first-generation model demanding more than $300,000 (£240,000).

I assume the new Bronco will be cheaper than that?

Oh, indeed. Being built on the Ford Ranger pickup platform, rather than as a standalone model, has kept production costs down.

Pricing will begin at $29,995 (£24,000) for the entry level two-door model. That aims it squarely at the Jeep Wrangler, which will be the biggest competitor for the Bronco.

Moving further up the Bronco family sees things become much more costly. The range-topping First Edition version runs to a considerable $60,800 (£48,500).

The smaller Bronco Sport will be slightly cheaper to buy, priced from $28,155 (£22,500).

Who exactly is part of this Bronco family?

Ford has gone against the grain with the new Bronco, and launched three different styles of car in one big hit. Usually manufacturers would feed these in over time, but the Blue Oval has gone all out for the Bronco.

The range starts with a compact two-door model, which looks to have been directly inspired by the 1966 original Bronco. It comes with frameless doors, and removable roof panels, to bring the outside in.

A larger four-door version of the Bronco comes with a standard soft-top roof, along with similar removable roof panels. It boasts greater interior space, but Ford says it does not compromise on ability.

What about the Bronco Sport?

Alongside the traditional two- and four-door off-roader versions of the Bronco, Ford has also launched the Sport model. It is smaller than the other members of the family, and looks a lot more like what we would now consider a normal family SUV.

The interior is designed to be more refined, and there are no giant removable roof panels. Although the rear window does flip-up separately to allow access to the boot.

Ford is adamant the Bronco Sport will still cut it in the rough stuff, packing it with the same technology as found in its bigger brothers. It just delivers all this in a more user-friendly package.

Are the engine options all gigantic V8s?

On the contrary, Ford has shied away from big V8 engines with the Bronco. Instead, there are more examples of its EcoBoost turbocharged petrol range.

The entry-level engine is a 2.3-litre four-cylinder, producing 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Two-door versions come with a seven-speed manual gearbox, including a special low-speed ‘crawler gear’ for better control when off-roading.

A ten-speed automatic gearbox is fitted to four-door models as standard.

On the options list is a more powerful 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6, offering 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

Under the bonnet of the Bronco Sport is a 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine on lower-spec models, with a 2.0-litre EcoBoost unit on fancier versions. An eight-speed automatic is standard on all.

Will it really go off-road?

If the promotional videos are anything to go by, the new Bronco looks to be a serious mud-plugging machine. Ford has fitted it with seven different G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) modes, allowing the Bronco to adjust to whatever environment it is in.

Selectable four-wheel drive is fitted to all Broncos, with a low-range transfer box for when the going gets tough. Electronic locking differentials can be added, whilst the cruise control has a special ‘trail mode’ to help control speed in tricky conditions.

The acronyms continue with H.O.S.S. (High-Performance, Off-Road Stability Suspension), that includes trick Bilstein dampers. A huge ride height allows the Bronco to wade through 33.5-inches of water, and gigantic 35-inch Goodyear tyres are on the options list.

In short, Ford has thrown every off-road trick in the book at the new Bronco.

But is the interior a basic stripped-out affair?

Although the inside of the new Bronco may look utilitarian, it is actually crammed with modern technology. There are cloth seats and floor carpets on base models, but the hardcore ‘Black Diamond’ version does have marine-grade vinyl seats and rubber flooring that you can wash out.

Climate control, an 8-inch multimedia screen, LED headlights, and an integrated roll cage with curtain airbags are some of the interior features on all versions. Luxury models can even be fitted with a powerful B&O stereo system, so be careful where you aim that hosepipe.

You will also find numerous hidden Bronco badges and emblems throughout the cabin, and neat details like MOLLE attachment points for your outdoor gear.

You’ve got me sold. When is it coming to the UK?

Not anytime soon. Sorry. Ford is very much focused on the North American market with the new Bronco. It is based on the Ranger pickup that is sold here, so that adds a faint glimmer of hope.

Given the excitement, we can also expect to see specialist dealers importing examples of the Bronco. But they will likely come with a premium price tag attached.

American customers are currently able to reserve their new Bronco for $100 (£80). The first deliveries are expected this time next year.

