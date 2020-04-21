We’ve only gone and got ourselves a Bugatti Chiron to test. OK, it’s not the actual, 1,500hp, £2 million hypercar. Nor when you buy a real Chiron, does Bugatti ask you to build it yourself.

We are, of course, talking about the Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron – and it’s very nearly as cool as the real thing. It’s a great project to fill your time during lockdown.

Motoring Research’s photo and video guru, Bradley, fancied himself as a junior Bugatti technician, so we handed the Bug-build over to him.

The car is comprised of 3,599 individual pieces, contained within six boxes. The process is spread over 970 steps and took Bradley more than 15 hours to complete – handily caught on video and condensed into 16 minutes here.

This project might seem nightmarish to some, but Bradley really enjoyed it. And seeing the finished Lego car – a sizeable 560mm long, 250mm wide and 140mm tall – makes all his efforts seem worthwhile. It looks fantastic.

The attention to detail is stunning, from the LED light clusters at the front to the tan interior and engine with working pistons. Drive, reverse or neutral gear options dictate how those pistons leap around in the cylinders as you roll along.

There’s even a Bugatti-branded overnight bag under the bonnet.

At the back, the real magic happens. A ‘key’, modelled on an actual Chiron key, can activate the rear wing and air brake.

Our Chiron comes with its very own serial number, as they all do, which can be used on the Lego Technic website to unlock special content.

Next up, we’re hoping to tackle James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5. That should pass another day or two in isolation…

