Land Rover Defender 90 to cost from £40,290

The three-door Land Rover Defender 90 is now on sale, with prices from £40,290. This follows the launch of the five-door Defender 110, which is experiencing ‘unprecedented demand’ at dealers.

For those wanting to put their Defender to work, there will also be a commercial derivative. It will cost from around £35,000 when it joins the range later in 2020.

The Defender 110 has apparently been customised on Land Rover’s online configurator 1.21 million times.

Contrary to the rugged image of the Defender, the most popular accessory pack in those configurations was Urban. It joins Explorer, Adventure and Country as one of four flavours of Defender that buyers can choose.

More than 35 percent of configurations were the Urban spec. Perhaps the Mercedes-Benz G-Class should be worried.

“We have experienced unprecedented demand for new Defender 110 and the official introduction of Defender 90 is sure to boost interest,” said Finbar McFall, Land Rover global product marketing director.

“If our experience with the Defender 110 is anything to go by, we can expect over half of customers to opt for one of the four accessory packs, making new Defender the most accessorised and personalised Land Rover we have ever produced.”

If you like the idea of the cheaper, smaller 90, but worry about practicality, fear not. Although it only has two traditional doors, it also has a front-row centre seat, offering seating for six.

If you’re more eco-minded, there will be a Defender for you soon. This year will see the marque launch a plug-in hybrid variant.