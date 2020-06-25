FordPass connected car smartphone app is now FREE

Charges for the FordPass smartphone app have been lifted meaning all new Ford owners will now be able to monitor and control their vehicle remotely free of charge.

Previously, FordPass connected vehicle services required owners to pay for a subscription.

Fees have now been waived which Ford says could potentially save users of the FordPass app hundreds of pounds.

The app, which works through the onboard modem fitted to all new Ford vehicles, works on both Apple and Android devices. It can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple App and Google Play stores.

It allows owners to check fuel levels and remaining range remotely, and lock and unlock the vehicle.

The latter function is useful for owners who worry whether they locked their car – or those who need to give temporary access to someone who doesn’t have the car key.

Find your Ford

The app can show the precise location of the vehicle in a packed car park, and will send push notifications of items that need attention such as low tyre pressure.

For owners of electrified plug-in Fords such as the Ford Kuga Plug-in Hybrid, the app has some extra functionality.

It displays battery levels and EV driving range, allows owners to schedule charging to take advantage of off-peak electricity, and lets them cool or heat the cabin while the vehicle is plugged in.

FordPass director Richard Bunn said making the app free is “an important part of delivering on our promise to make smart vehicles for a smart world”.

Earlier this week, BMW and Apple announced the world’s first integration of a digital key into Apple iPhone and Apple Watch devices.

