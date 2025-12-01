New Land Rover Defender D7X-R is ready for the Dakar Rally

Land Rover has unveiled an off-road racing version of the Defender, ahead of its motorsport debut in 2026.

The Defender D7X-R shares its underpinnings with the high-performance Octa version of Land Rover’s 4×4 – and is built on the same production line.

However, the D7X-R is destined for a hard life in the formidable 2026 World Rally‑Raid Championship (W2RC).

The W2RC will begin with the Defender D7X-R’s toughest test: the infamous Dakar Rally. The famous endurance race covers more than 3,000 miles of competitive stages across Saudi Arabia.

Related to the Defender Octa

Land Rover will enter the Defender D7X-R 110 in the new ‘Stock’ category of the W2RC, which has strict rules on what can be modified for competition use.

The D7X-R uses the same platform as the Defender Octa, along with its 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The latter remains unmodified, but will make use of sustainable petrol to meet FIA regulations – supplied by a gigantic 550-litre fuel tank.

The Defender Octa’s suspension setup remains, albeit with new dampers developed by Bilstein.

There is even a special ‘Flight Mode’, developed by the Defender Rally team. This automatically adjusts the level of torque from the engine when the D7X-R is airborne, helping to ensure a smooth landing on sand dunes.

Racing into the unknown

Other key changes include the fitment of an FIA-specification roll cage, bespoke bodywork to improve off-road clearance, and integrated hydraulic jacks for quick tyre changes.

Land Rover has entered three crews into the 2026 Dakar Rally, including the two-man team of Stéphane Peterhansel and Mika Metge.

Peterhansel is a true Dakar legend, having won the event a record 14 times. His most recent victory was in 2021 with Mini.

Ian James, Defender Rally team principal said: “Defender is driving into the unknown – to overcome the dunes, handle the heat and race flat‑out against the clock. We know Dakar represents one of the toughest challenges in motorsport – but that’s exactly why we are entering.

“With world‑class partners and some of the best rally‑raid drivers on the planet, we’ll give it our all. I’m incredibly proud and excited to make our competitive debut in the W2RC and I look forward to what the season will bring.”

