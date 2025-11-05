Meet the bespoke Land Rover Defender 130 pickup

The utilitarian pickup truck option was a mainstay of the classic Land Rover Defender range, thanks to its rugged practicality.

However, with the launch of the all-new Defender in 2019, the pickup option was notably absent from the reborn model range.

Now, Dutch-based Heritage Customs have revealed their own solution, transforming the largest Defender 130 into the Valiance Pickup.

But, given the luxurious trimmings, we can’t imagine many sheep being transported in the load bed of this Defender.

Remembering the forgotten Defenders

Heritage Customs have previously created a convertible version of the new Defender, meaning it is no stranger to chopping the bodywork of Land Rover’s new 4×4.

The overall design of the Valiance Pickup looks remarkably well resolved, with Heritage Customs opting for a side-opening tailgate.

Jan-Pieter Kroezen, CEO of Heritage Customs added: “After completing the convertible, it felt like the right time to bring another ‘forgotten’ model of the Land Rover Defender range back to life — the pickup.

“The classic 110 Defender crew cab has always been, in my view, one of the most desirable Defenders ever made. I had a strong sense that we could capture that same spirit with the new Defender 130, and I’m proud to say we’ve achieved exactly that.”

Big budget for big V8 power

Each Valiance Pickup conversion will be done by hand, with customers able to choose from a range of exterior paint colours and interior upholstery finishes.

Power comes from Land Rover’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, meaning 425hp is on offer.

When it comes to price, the Valiance Pickup will not be cheap, as Heritage Customs quotes a cost of €65,000 (£57,000) for the complete conversion. You can expect to add taxes, and the £85,000 needed for a new donor Defender 130 to this, too.

UK-based vehicle modifier Urban Automotive, part of the same group of companies as Heritage Customs, is also in the process of developing its own version of the Valiance Pickup.

Expect to see its street-orientated truck making a debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.