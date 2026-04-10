These are the UK’s best-selling cars in 2026… so car

Best-selling UK cars 2026 – so far… © Jaecoo 2026 is proving to be another interesting year for new car registrations. The figures are collated by industry body the SMMT. Each month, they provide a fascinating snapshot into the health of the industry and the cars most in demand. Thanks to the ZEV Mandate, which this year has a headline 33 percent EV target, there’s an additional focus on the type of fuel customers are choosing. So, what are the best-selling new cars in the UK so far in 2026?

How many cars have been sold in 2026? © VW New car sales are a bellwether for the economy. And, so far in 2026, things are holding up pretty well. In the key ’26-plate’ month of March, registrations were up 6.6 percent, and they’ve grown 5.9 percent year to date. There are potential clouds on the horizon, not least because of the situation in Iran, but time will tell there; for now, things are positive. But which are the top makes and models so far in 2025? In at number 10…

10: Mini Cooper © Mini 2026 sales so far: 8,109 cars Of the near-615k new cars registered so far in 2026, 8,109 of them were Mini Coopers. That’s around 1.3 percent of new motors hitting our roads. It illustrates the sheer diversity of the UK new car market – but, with its top 10 position, also shows the ongoing popularity of the iconic model.

9: Nissan Juke © Nissan 2026 sales so far: 8,512 cars The Nissan Juke is a British-built small SUV. It was facelifted in 2024, with styling tweaks and a much-improved interior, complete with extra-large touchscreen. We love the extra-bright yellow paint colour that’s available.

8: MG HS © MG 2026 sales so far: 9,147 cars The latest MG HS is a big step on from its predecessor. Much more premium and sophisticated, it’s also available in plug-in hybrid guise, which gives a generous range of up to 75 miles, at an affordable price from £29,245. Even the regular petrol-powered car is priced from just £26,245 – making it easy to see why it’s a UK top 10 best-seller.

7: Volkswagen Golf © VW 2026 sales so far: 9,176 cars The Volkswagen Golf was facelifted in 2024, with much-needed improvements to its infotainment system inside. The larger screen is now far easier to use, while quality improvements elsewhere mean the Golf is now back where it should be – a quality family hatch that does it all.

6: Volvo XC40 © Volvo 2026 sales so far: 9,288 cars The evergreen Volvo XC40 is the safe Swedish brand’s hybrid petrol-powered family SUV. There’s also an EX40 electric version, along with a smaller sibling, the Volvo EX30 – yet it’s the XC40 that continues to be a best-seller in the UK. Not bad for a model that was first revealed back in 2017.

5: Vauxhall Corsa © Vauxhall 2026 sales so far: 10,552 cars The latest Vauxhall Corsa isn’t in the first flush of youth, but is still a strong seller. The fact it is offered with an array of powertrains helps, as does the value for money offered by key models in the range – if you’re spending your own money, be sure to check out the value-priced ‘Yes’ range of Corsas, which cost from £20,390.

4: Nissan Qashqai © Nissan 2026 sales so far: 12,853 cars The Nissan Qashqai, like its smaller Juke sibling, is built in Britain. This ever-popular family SUV was facelifted in 2024, giving new car buyers reason to return to the showrooms. The range is now focused around Nissan’s clever hybrid engine tech, called e-Power, which helps save fuel without going down the full plug-in hybrid route. This was actually updated in 2025, with even smoother performance and better economy.

3: Kia Sportage © Kia 2026 sales so far: 14,190 cars The Kia Sportage was the second best-selling car in 2024, and it started 2025 as the UK’s best-selling car of all. However, a facelift version was introduced during 2025, which did see it stumble. Now the range is back to full strength, Kia will be hoping for another strong performance in 2026.

2: Jaecoo 7 © Jaecoo 2026 sales so far: 15,569 cars Now here’s a real surprise – a Chinese car in second place for UK registrations so far in 2026. What’s more, it was the best-selling car of all in that crucial month of March! It’s perhaps not a surprise for those familiar with the ‘Temu Range Rover’, but it’s still a real changing of the guard when it comes to UK new car sales. It will be interesting to see if Jaecoo can continue nibbling at the heels of the top-spot car.. Which is…