Famous car designer challenges bored children to ‘Colour with Callum’

As the country goes into lockdown, startup automotive design company Callum Designs has come up with a novel way to keep children entertained – and there are prizes up for grabs for the most talented junior designers…

The company, started by legendary designer Ian Callum, is currently most famous for the Vanquish 25 restomod.

Now, to relieve the boredom of school closures and social distancing, Callum has created some ready-to-colour black and white sketches of the car. Time to dig out the crayons…

It’s not just for fun, because this colouring-in exercise could have some much-needed calming benefits. Research shows that the simple act of colouring can relax the amygdala – fear centre of your brain – regardless of your age.

Callum is encouraging people to share their efforts on social media, with prizes to be won for the best efforts.

Just be sure to tag your work #ColourWithCallum.

From McLaren helping to develop ventilators, and Vauxhall offering to build them, to Callum helping children to relax, it’s amazing to see the ways in which British companies are doing their bit to ease the pain and worry of the coronavirus outbreak.

Callum launched the Vanquish 25 last year, as the realisation of Ian Callum’s original vision for his Aston Martin flagship.

It represents the modernisation of a car that Callum first began designing more than two decades ago.

Now, the World Car Awards-winning former Jaguar designer wants to see what new designs you can add to his iconic creation.

Over to you… click to download them below!