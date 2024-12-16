The boxy Honda Freed is Japan’s Car of the Year

The diminutive Honda Freed MPV has been voted the 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY) by a panel of 59 jurors.

It represents the 12th time Honda has claimed overall victory in the JCOTY contest. This is also the first time Honda has collected top honours since the CR-Z topped the chart for the 2010-2011 edition.

Strong competition saw the Honda Freed take on contenders such as the new Volvo EX30 and the high-performance Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Voting was close, but the Freed emerged with a total of 220 points. It was followed by the Mazda CX-80, with a score of 196 points.

A tough automotive evaluation

First held in 1989, the Japanese Car of the Year awards see journalists from 40 publications put the top 10 contenders through an exhaustive evaluation. This includes track driving, which took place this year at the Sodegaura Forest Raceway near Tokyo.

Aimed squarely at the Japanese domestic market, the third-generation Honda Freed impressed the judges with a combination of practicality and driver engagement.

A choice between traditional petrol and hybrid engines also contributed to the Freed’s success, as did its strong value for money. The MPV received maximum marks from 15 of the 59 JCOTY jurors.

Mini Cooper is the top import

Along with claiming third place in the overall JCOTY awards, the latest Mini Cooper was named Import Car of the Year for 2024-25.

The judges were particularly impressed by how the new Mini offers both petrol and battery-electric powertrain options, along with safety and driver assistance systems comparable to a BMW 7 Series.

The Mini was also commended for its use of recycled materials – and the Cooper’s classic ‘go-kart driving experience’ won the judges over, too.

Success for the Mini Cooper continues the BMW Group’s run of good fortune in the JCOTY awards. The BMW X1 took the top import prize last year, as did the BMW 3 Series for 2019-2020 contest.

A back to basics minivan

Other important prize winners included the Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck, which took home the Design Award. Mazda’s e-Skyactiv R-EV rotary engine technology received an Executive Committee Special Award.

The Honda CR-V e:FCEV, powered by hybrid tech and a hydrogen fuel cell, added more success for Honda, winning the Technology Award.

Collecting the first-place trophy, Satoru Azumi, chief engineer for the Honda Freed, commented, “When designing the Freed, we went back to basics and created a new standard for the family minivan that offers class-leading comfort, usability and packaging with the option of Honda’s unique hybrid system and a very reasonable price tag.”

