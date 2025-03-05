Smokin’! Hennessey launches 850hp Ford Mustang Super Venom

American performance tuner and hypercar manufacturer Hennessey has announced a new limited-edition version of the Ford Mustang.

The Super Venom is based upon the already potent Mustang Dark Horse, which leaves Ford’s factory with a 500hp 5.0-litre V8 engine.

However, the Texas-based company adds its own high-performance supercharger system, boosting horsepower by a colossal 70 percent.

This results in a supercar-rivalling 850hp, along with 650lb ft of torque. All of it channelled to the rear wheels…

Supercharged to the max

Hennessey’s tuning process for the Super Venom involves more than simply bolting on a supercharger, though.

Upgraded fuel injectors, a new fuel pump, a high-flow air induction kit and Hennessey’s own engine management system are part of the performance makeover – all of it nestling beneath a carbon fibre engine cover.

Whereas a standard Mustang Dark Horse can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds, the Super Venom slashes this to 3.2 seconds. Hennessey’s modified ‘Stang needs just 10.9 seconds to complete a quarter-mile run, 1.1 seconds quicker than the stock Ford.

New for the Super Venom is a bespoke aerodynamic kit, which features a motorsport-style carbon fibre rear wing, deep front splitter and side skirts. Carbon fibre is also used for the boot lid, active bonnet vent and new rear lip spoiler.

Available through US Ford dealers

More carbon fibre is used for the wing mirror caps, plus there are lightweight 20-inch wheels and a special exterior livery.

Prices for the Super Venom start at $149,950 (£118,000) for conversions based on a regular Mustang GT, increasing to $163,950 (£129,000) with a Mustang Dark Horse as the donor vehicle.

Company founder John Hennessey said: “Over the years we have only branded our most potent cars with our ‘Venom’ trademark: Venom Vipers, Venom GT and most recently our Venom F5. We are excited to unveil our Super Venom Mustang as it offers supercar performance and can now be ordered directly from Ford dealers with a full warranty.

“Further, we are excited to commemorate our company’s founding in 1991 by offering only 91 units and a unique ’91 Icon’ livery.”

ALSO READ:

Wild 800hp Ford Mustang GTD makes Le Mans debut

Ford Mustang Mach 1 review

Spirit of America: The Ford Mustang story