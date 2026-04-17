Hennessey Performance celebrates 35 years of extreme tuning

Pushing boundaries for 35 years © Hennessey Performance Texas-based Hennessey Performance is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2026. During that time, the influential tuning company has become a world leader in creating high-speed cars and trucks. Over more than three decades, the business has progressed from building parts for John Hennessey’s own racing cars to developing record-breaking hypercars like the Venom F5. As part of the celebrations, Hennessey has revealed an ultra-limited edition Super Venom Mustang, with 850 horsepower and retro graphics. Join us for a look at some of the fastest vehicles created by Hennessey Performance Engineering, right through to the latest commemorative Mustang.

1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 © Hennessey Performance The Hennessey story began in 1991, when John Hennessey purchased a Mitsubishi 3000GT to enter into the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. John fabricated his own exhaust system for the car, and upgraded the turbochargers for extra power. Along with Pikes Peak, Hennessey used the car to set a class record on the Bonneville Salt Flats, hitting 177 mph. He would also take an outright victory in the Nevada Silver State open road race. John would also marry his then fiancé, Hope, and establish Hennessey Performance Engineering in 1991.

A snake bite from the Dodge Viper © Stellantis The first products made by Hennessey Performance were inspired by John’s initial motorsport exploits. Exhaust systems and turbochargers for the Mitsubishi 3000GT, and related Dodge Stealth, were the initial offerings. The Mazda RX7 and Toyota Supra also gained attention from Hennessey. However, it would be the launch of the first-generation Dodge Viper, with its 8.0-liter V-10 engine, which would shape the future direction of the Hennessey brand.

1993 Dodge Viper Venom 500 © Bring a Trailer The desire for a Hennessey customer to use a new Dodge Viper in open-road racing led to the production of the first Venom 500 in 1993. Components such as a new exhaust system, upgraded air intake, and bespoke manifold pushed the Viper’s V-10 engine to 500 horsepower. A year later would see Hennessey launch the Venom 550 with, as the name suggests, 550 horsepower. To achieve this, Hennessey created a special 5-to-1 tubular exhaust header, and installed a new valve train in the V-10 engine. Parts created by Hennessey would be fitted to a pair of Dodge Vipers entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race for 1994.

1996 Dodge Viper GTS © RM Auctions The release of the coupe GTS version of the Dodge Viper in 1996 would give Hennessey a new vehicle to focus on. With improved aerodynamics compared to the RT/10 roadster, the GTS would be the perfect showcase for what the Texan company could do. Continued development of the Venom package now saw output options taken to 600 horsepower. It made for a sizable increase compared to the already impressive 450 horsepower found under the hood of the GTS.

1997 Dodge Viper Venom 650R tops 200 mph © Mecum For those who wanted the ultimate in Viper performance, the Hennessey 650R package took things to the extreme. Displacement from the V-10 engine was increased to 8.4-liters, with a host of uprated internal parts fitted. An elaborate Venom Aero kit could be added, along with adjustable suspension and Brembo brakes. The full package would add $108,500 to the price of a Dodge Viper, but resulted in an output of 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. At a test track in Arizona, John Hennessey would drive the 650R to a speed of 203 mph, becoming the first Viper to break the 200 mph barrier.

2005 Fly Navy Dodge Viper Venom 1000 Twin Turbo © Hennessey Performance Turning the Viper into a twin-turbocharged machine would be central to Hennessey’s work in the late 1990s and early 2000s. This effort would peak in 2005, with the ‘Fly Navy’ Viper Venom 1000. Based upon the third-generation Viper, adding twin turbochargers to the 8.3-liter V-10 resulted in an astonishing 1,000 horsepower. The completed car would set a 0-200 mph time of 20.3 seconds, making it four seconds faster than a Bugatti Veyron. The Venom 1000 could also reach a terminal speed of 220.9 mph in a standing mile.

2006 Dodge Viper Venom 1000 Roadster © RM Sothebys With such huge performance on offer, purchasing a Venom 1000 was not for the fainthearted. A healthy bank balance was required, with the modifications taking the price to $225,000 compared to the $87,000 charged for a standard Viper. The result was a total of 24 examples being produced, with just six open-top roadsters. Buyers did get a redesigned front bumper, upgraded brakes, and improved suspension as part of the deal. This particular Crystal Pearl Gray was purchased by four-times NFL Pro Bowl player, Mario Williams, when new. It sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in 2020 for a relatively modest $84,000.

2008 HPE Ford GT1000 Twin Turbo © Hennessey Performance In 2008, Hennessey Performance Engineering moved into its new home, a purpose-built building adjacent to Lonestar Motorsports Park. This meant a drag strip would be on hand for immediate testing. The same year would see Hennessey unveil a 1,000 horsepower version of the Ford GT supercar. Extracting this much power from the 5.4-liter V-8 engine meant ditching the standard supercharger for a pair of turbochargers. An event in 2012 saw the Hennessey GT1000 achieve more than 257 mph.

2010 Hennessey Venom GT debuts © Hennessey Performance John Hennessey had started work on a bespoke, lightweight, hypercar in 2006. His initial plan saw a design based upon a heavily modified Lotus Elise chassis, powered by a twin-turbocharged V-10 engine. When the finished product was released in 2010, a twin-turbocharged version of a 7.0-liter GM LS7 V-8 engine was now mounted in the middle. Output peaked at 1,244 horsepower, with 1,155 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. The extensive use of carbon fiber, including the bodywork and the wheels, helped keep the curb weight below 2,800 lb.

2011 Cadillac Escalade HPE1000 © Hennessey Performance At the same time as Hennessey completed the Venom GT, the company was also engaged in producing high-performance versions of General Motors vehicles. This had begun with the Cadillac CTS-V and Chevrolet Corvette, but the luxurious Escalade soon became a target for the Hennessey treatment. A twin-turbo package for vehicles powered by the 6.2-liter V-8 engine resulted in the most powerful SUV in the world. Faintly ridiculous figures of 1,008 horsepower and 967 lb-ft of torque created the potential for 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. To demonstrate the abilities of the Escalade HPE1000, Hennessey released a video of it beating a Nissan GT-R in a drag race.

2012 Hennessey Ford Mustang Boss 302 HPE700 © Hennessey Performance Always keen to seize on an opportunity, the return of the Boss name to the Ford Mustang almost immediately resulted in a performance package from Hennessey. A naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 was the starting point for the Boss 302, producing an already healthy 444 horsepower. Hennessey offered multiple power options, with the top versions making use of a supercharger to deliver 700 horsepower. Being capable of running a quarter-mile sprint in 10.9 seconds confirmed that the Hennessey Boss 302 was seriously potent.

2012 Hennessey Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG HPE700 © Hennessey Performance Proving that Hennessey was happily capable of tuning European performance cars, 2012 saw a range of performance options revealed for Mercedes-Benz models. The decision by the German brand to update the E 63 sedan to a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 made the perfect tuning base. Adding a Hennessey air intake, and upgraded engine management system, took the output from 518 horsepower to 700 horsepower. Torque became even more substantial, rising from 516 lb-ft to 800 lb-ft. Buyers could specify upgraded suspension and wheel packages, along with bespoke Hennessey badging for the exterior.

2012 Hennessey Cadillac CTS-V VR1200 © Hennessey Performance Opening a new road might usually involve a ceremony with a ribbon being cut, but they do things a little different in Texas. To celebrate the completion of State Highway 130, linking downtown Austin with the Circuit of the Americas, Hennessey was called in to assist. The VR1200 version of the Cadillac CTS-V Coupe was deployed to make a high-speed run along the new road. It made for the perfect opportunity to showcase the modified Caddy, featuring a twin-turbocharged 7.0-liter V-8 engine. Delivering a monstrous 1,244 horsepower and 1,109 lb-ft of torque, the upgraded engine was combined with a six-speed manual transmission. Hitting 221 mph on the new toll road seemed the perfect way to christen the new stretch of asphalt.

2012 Hennessey Ford VelociRaptor 600 © Hennessey Performance Ford arguably kickstarted the modern performance pickup truck market with the launch of the F-150 SVT Raptor in 2010. With trick off-road suspension, the Raptor was already prepared for high-speed Baja runs. Somewhat predictably, the optional 6.2-liter V-8 engine with its offering of 411 horsepower was not sufficient for Hennessey. Unleashed in 2012, the answer was the VelociRaptor 600, seeing a supercharger fitted to unlock an output of 600 horsepower. Later updates would see the potential to push the engine’s output even higher, to 650 horsepower.

2013 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder © Hennessey Performance As if the Hennessey Venom GT was not rock and roll enough, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith became an early fan of the all-American hypercar. Such was his passion for the Venom, he convinced Hennessey to produce an open-top Spyder version for the 2013 model year. With the changes needed to incorporate the Spyder design adding 30 lb in weight, Hennessey also upped the engine to deliver 1,244 horsepower. The 0-200 mph sprint was still capable of being dispatched in under 16 seconds. A total of five Spyders were made for 2013.

2013 Hennessey Venom GT sets new world record © Hennessey Performance Early 2013 would see the Hennessey Venom GT set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest 0-300 km/h (186 mph) acceleration by a street-legal car. Using the runway of Ellington Airport in Houston, Texas, the Venom GT recorded an average acceleration time of 13.63 seconds. At the same event, Hennessey achieved an unofficial 0-200 mph time of 14.51 seconds. This was noted as being 7.7 seconds faster than a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.

2013 Hennessey Chevrolet Corvette C7 HPE600 © Hennessey Performance More records were being set in 2013, with the seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette the latest target of attention from Hennessey. The all-new 6.2-liter V-8 engine found beneath the hood of the new Corvette was hardly lacking in potential, with 455 horsepower as standard. Hennessey added a new high-flow supercharger to the V-8, along with an intercooler system and updated engine management software. This pushed the engine to deliver 605 horsepower and 542 lb-ft of torque. These upgrades, and another closed toll road, would allow Hennessey to claim the title of creating the first C7 Corvette to exceed 200 mph.

2014 Hennessey Venom GT tops 270 mph © Hennessey Performance Another unofficial record would be set on February 14, 2014, with the Hennessey Venom GT taking to the 3.2-mile runway of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. With professional driver Brian Smith behind the wheel, the Venom GT would reach a staggering 270.49 mph top speed. Such an achievement placed the Venom GT as faster than the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport’s speed of 269.86 mph. Yet, despite this epic pace, the Venom GT was denied the Guinness World Record. In order to qualify for the title, Guinness requires a two-way run to be performed. NASA would only allow Hennessey to make a one-way trip, preventing the accolade from being claimed. In addition, only 29 examples of the Venom GT were due to be built – one short of the 30 units required to qualify as a production vehicle.

2017 The Exorcist by Hennessey Chevrolet Camaro © Hennessey Performance With the automotive world seemingly possessed by the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, Hennessey sought to banish the spirit with a modified Camaro. Clever marketing has become a staple of the Hennessey approach, with the Exorcist claiming to be the most powerful muscle car in the world. Based upon the Camaro ZL1, the 6.4-liter LT4 V-8 engine gained a hefty 2.9-liter supercharger amongst a comprehensive upgrade package. Headline figures of an exact 1,000 horsepower, and 833 lb-ft of torque, helped the Chevrolet expel Dodge’s Demon. Testing would find the Exorcist able to hit a top speed of 217 mph, and sprint from 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds.

2017 Hennessey Dodge Challenger SRT Demon © Hennessey Performance Despite the success with the Exorcist, clearly Hennessey would never miss the opportunity to enhance the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Already endowed with 840 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8, Hennessey was able to take this even further to 1,035 horsepower. Torque was also increased from 770 lb-ft to 948 lb-ft. Running a quarter-mile sprint in 9.14 seconds, with a terminal speed of 152 mph, made the Hennessey version the fastest Demon in the world.

2017 Hennessey Ford VelociRaptor 6x6 © Hennessey Performance If four wheels are good, six wheels are naturally better in the world of Hennessey Performance. Originally penned as just a concept, the VelociRaptor gained an additional rear axle late in 2017. More than just an extra set of wheels, the VelociRaptor is a true six-wheel drive machine, with locking differentials for both rear axles. Upgraded Fox suspension, larger 20-inch wheels, and bespoke bumpers are part of the $349,000 price. Supplied with the standard 450 horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine, upgrades to 600 horsepower were readily available.

2018 Hennessey Ford Mustang GT Heritage Edition © Hennessey Performance Hitting a milestone of producing 10,000 vehicles calls for a celebration. Rather than another trip down a Texas toll road, Hennessey created a special model based upon the Ford Mustang GT Heritage Edition. Limited to just 19 units, Hennessey’s take on the Mustang included a substantial increase in power. Adding a large supercharger to the 5.0-liter V-8 meant an output of 808 horsepower and 677 lb-ft of torque, with a top speed above 200 mph. A full carbon fiber aero kit could be found on the outside, with lowered suspension and upgraded brakes also fitted. Each car was supplied with a numbered plaque to indicate which of the 19 examples it is.

2019 Hennessey Chevrolet Silverado Goliath 6x6 © Hennessey Performance Following the success of the VelociRaptor 6×6, which attracted high-profile celebrity buyers, Hennessey looked to create another six-wheel drive pickup. With Hennessey having already developed a range of performance options for the Chevrolet Silverado, it was the perfect choice to gain the 6×6 treatment. Like the VelociRaptor, the Goliath 6×6 gains additional axles and substantial eight-inch suspension lift. Bob Berard, owner of the largest potato farm in Wisconsin, became the first owner of the $375,000 Goliath 6×6.

2019 Hennessey Jeep Gladiator Maximus 1000 © Hennessey Performance The launch of the Jeep Gladiator created a wave of enthusiasm from potential owners, but lacked a true performance version. For Hennessey this created a gap to be filled, and resulted in the impressive Maximus limited edition model. Ditching the regular V-6, the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 from the Dodge Hellcat found its way under the hood. An upgrade package results in the already potent engine offering 1,000 horsepower and 933 lb-ft ft of torque. Other changes saw the addition of new 20-inch wheels, along with a stainless steel exhaust system. Hennessey planned to build just 24 units, with a standard Gladiator included in the $225,000 price.

2019 Hennessey Jeep Trackhawk HPE1000 © Hennessey Performance With the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk using the same supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8 engine, the potential for big horsepower was clear. Upgrading the supercharger, and fitting additional performance components, pushed the V-8 to 1,012 horsepower and 969 lb-ft of torque. This insane output allows the HPE1000 to record a quarter-mile time of 10.2 seconds. Hennessey would use the Trackhawk HPE1000 to set a record for the world’s fastest Christmas tree. With a 6-foot Douglas fir mounted on a roof rack, the Jeep charged all the way to 181 mph. A rapid way to get rid of those pesky pine needles.

2020 Hennessey Ram TRX Mammoth 6x6 Concept © Hennessey Performance Joining the previous Hennessey six-wheel drive pickup creations is an upgraded version of the Ram 1500 TRX. Intended to be the biggest, and most powerful, truck in Hennessey’s history, the Mammoth is truly a monster. The regular Ram TRX is powered by the ever-present 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8. However, Hennessey has dispensed with this to use the ridiculous Mopar Hellephant crate motor. The 7.0-liter supercharged Hemi engine already produces 1,000 horsepower, but Hennessey intends to go further to 1,200 horsepower. Only three examples of the Mammoth 6×6 will be built, with two already accounted for.

2020 Hennessey Chevrolet C8 Corvette © Hennessey Performance While Corvette fans were still shocked at the move of the eighth-generation model to a mid-engine layout, Hennessey was hard at work on making it faster. Intent on building the first C8 Corvette to pass 200 mph, Hennessey installed a new stainless steel exhaust to liberate an additional 20 horsepower. To ensure the 200 mph mark was passed, a nitrous oxide system pushed the total output to 650 horsepower. With retired GM Performance Director, and now Hennessey Chief Engineer, John Heinricy driving, the modified Corvette reached 205 mph in testing.

2020 Hennessey Ford VelociRaptor Bronco V8 © Hennessey Performance Hennessey has become adept at replacing the EcoBoost engine found in the Ford Raptor and replacing it with a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. It means the company is so confident it will be able to do the same for the forthcoming Bronco, that it is already accepting orders for a modified version. Available to order in both two- and four-door design, the VelociRaptor Bronco will cost $225,000. Hennessey aims to produce 24 examples for the first year of production, and will supply each with a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

2021 Hennessey Venom F5 © Hennessey Performance As a successor to the Venom GT, the Venom F5 is another bespoke hypercar designed by Hennessey. Only 24 examples will be hand-built in the new Hennessey Special Vehicles facility, which includes a design studio and engineering support office. Powering the Venom F5 is a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 called ‘Fury’, and developed in collaboration with Pennzoil. At launch, Hennessey stated the F5 will have an outrageous 1,817 hp, with peak torque an equally mighty 1,193 lb-ft. Gearing will allow the Venom F5 to potentially reach 311 mph, while a carbon fiber monocoque chassis should improve the car’s dynamic capability. Prices start at $2.1 million, with Hennessey offering the F5 in both left- and right-hand-drive configurations.

2021 Hennessey Ram TRX Mammoth SUV © Hennessey Performance Although Hennessey may be focussed on producing the Venom F5, the company has not forgotten its tuning heritage. Based upon the already rapid Ram 1500 TRX, Hennessey has added more and turned this pickup into an SUV. With three rows of seating, the TRX Mammoth SUV can transport and terrify seven people at once. Hennessey adds custom bodywork to create the additional seating, and promises there will be space for luggage behind the third row. Moving that luggage rapidly is a modified version of the TRX’s 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8. A new exhaust, modified fuel injectors, and an upgraded supercharger should see an output of 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft of torque.

2021 Hennessey Ford VelociRaptor 400 Bronco © Hennessey Performance Not content with offering a V-8-powered Ford Bronco, Hennessey has also created an upgraded version of the V-6 EcoBoost model. A new air intake, upgraded exhaust, and recalibrated ECU have all been added to the turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6. The end result is a healthy 405 hp accompanied by a sizable 503 lb-ft of torque. This allows the VelociRaptor 400 to sprint from 0-60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. Priced from $80,000, including the cost of a donor Bronco, Hennessey will make 200 examples. Buyers can pick between two- and four-door body styles.

2021 Hennessey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Exorcist 30th Anniversary © Hennessey Performance To coincide with Hennessey’s 30th anniversary, the company announced a limited edition version of the Exorcist Camaro. Hennessey has designated 30 cars from the planned production run of 100 Exorcist models as anniversary editions. All will come with special decals on the exterior, with a commemorative numbered build plaque found on the inside. The power output of 1,000 hp and 883 lb-ft of torque remain the same, but this is surely more than sufficient to celebrate with.

Project Deep Space is ready to launch © Hennessey Performance Proving that not even John Hennessey can escape the lure of electric performance, the company ended 2021 with an astonishing new concept. Named Project Deep Space, Hennessey has plans to build a six-wheel drive electric vehicle. This will use six individual electric motors, and is claimed to have the potential to be the world’s fastest accelerating four-seater from zero to 200 mph. Dramatic gullwing doors and lightweight carbon fiber construction are all part of the plans, with production expected to begin in 2026.

Designed for Very Very Important Persons © Hennessey Performance Although only initial sketches have been released by Hennessey, the interior of Project Deep Space is also set to be elaborate. Four passengers will travel in a diamond layout, with the driver seated centrally. The passenger directly behind the driver will gain use of the VVIP (Very Very Important Person) lie-flat automotive seat. Room for golf clubs and luggage will also be provided. Hennessey aims to produce 105 examples of Project Deep Space, with prices beginning at $3million. Set to be made in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey will work with Shell Pennzoil and Delta Cosworth on the epic build.

Venom F5 wins prestigious Red Dot Design award © Hennessey Performance Having demonstrated its ability to reach more than 270 mph in testing, and being completely sold out, the Venom F5 managed to claim another major achievement. First held in 1955, the Red Dot Design awards recognize innovation and outstanding design achievements. The extreme ‘form follows function’ approach of the Venom F5 was clearly enough to impress the judging panel. Recent winners of Red Dot Design awards have included the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Ferrari Omologata, and the Maserati MC20. Now the Venom F5 can rank itself amongst other such performance luminaries.

Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX enters production © Hennessey Performance Hennessey has now started production of the incredible Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX. It becomes the biggest Hennessey creation to date, and one of the most powerful. Unlike the concept version, Hennessey has retained the 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 engine. However, a new larger supercharger has seen power pushed to an awesome 1,012 horsepower, with 969 lb-ft of torque. John Hennessey himself said: “Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6×6 is definitely turned up to 12! Everything on the Mammoth 6×6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing – plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road. It’s the undisputed king of the road.” Only 12 examples will be made each year, costing from $449,950.

Venom F5 Roadster debuts at Monterey Car Week © Hennessey Performance As part of the 2022 Monterey Car Week, Hennessey officially unveiled the new Venom F5 Roadster. It affirms Hennessey’s promise that the original Venom F5 was just the start of a larger project. Hennessey planned to build a Roadster version of the Venom F5 from the start, ensuring no corners have been cut with removing the roof. The removable panel is crafted from carbon fiber, and weighs just 18 lb. Owners can store the roof in a bespoke Merino wool travel bag, or use a custom-made pedestal. Described as being museum quality, and crafted from carbon fiber, the roof pedestal’s design is inspired by the shape of the Venom F5.

Set to be the world’s fastest roadster © Hennessey Performance The Roadster will use the same 1,817 horsepower 6.6-liter ‘Fury’ engine as the Venom F5 Coupe, ensuring huge performance will remain on offer. In fact, such horsepower will make the Venom F5 Roadster the world’s most powerful open-top car. Hennessey expects it to comfortably surpass the previous record of 265.6 mph, still held by the earlier Venom GT Spyder. Like the Coupe, the Venom F5 Roadster should be able to achieve a top speed in excess of 300 mph. Having been designed to be a Roadster from the outset, Hennessey has made only minor adjustments to the Venom F5’s suspension setup. It should mean the same handling as the Coupe model.

Thirty Venom F5 Roadsters ready to be commissioned © Hennessey Performance Hennessey plans to build just 30 examples of the Venom F5 Roadster, each tailored to the unique specification of their owner. Prices will start from $3 million, with near unlimited exterior color combinations possible. New for the Roadster is a special tempered glass engine cover, encapsulated within a carbon fiber panel. The glass used can withstand temperatures beyond 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and is said to be rated for use in fighter jets.

2022 Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 © Hennessey Performance The Ford Bronco Raptor may be hot off the press, but that hasn’t stopped Hennessey from adding more power and performance. For a total of $32,950, in addition to the standard Bronco Raptor, Hennessey promises to increase its engine output by 20 percent. This means pushing the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 to produce 500 horsepower, with an accompanying 550 lb-ft of torque. A new exhaust system, intercooler and an upgraded engine management system all contribute to the increased performance. Unique 10-spoke wheels, heritage graphics and bespoke interior touches are also included with the VelociRaptor 500.

2022 Hennessey Venom 1200 Ford Mustang © Hennessey Performance Although Hennessey is heavily involved in creating the Venom F5 Roadster, the company has not forgotten how to make outrageous tuned cars. The Venom 1200 is one of the most powerful muscle cars ever built, boosting output from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 by 58 percent. A regular Shelby GT500 leaves the Ford factory with 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque from its 5.2-liter supercharged V-8. Hennessey enhancements for the Venom 1200 deliver an astonishing 1,204 horsepower with 902 lb-ft.

2022 Hennessey Venom 1200 Ford Mustang © Hennessey Performance Helping the Venom 1200 generate more power are a new 3.8-liter supercharger, upgraded air intake, high-flow fuel rails and injectors, plus additional engine calibration. The package costs $59,950 on top of the price of a standard GT500, and comes with a one-year or 12,000-mile warranty. Hennessey plans to offer 66 examples of the Venom 1200. Buyers can also add a $4,950 commemorative 1966 24 Hours of Daytona Livery, inspired by the Ford MkII GT40.

2022 Hennessey VelociRaptor R 1000 © Hennessey Performance The Ford F-150 Raptor R may have just entered production, but Hennessey has already announced plans to make it more powerful. Adding a larger supercharger to the 5.2-liter Predator V-8 engine is set to boost output from 700 horsepower to almost 1,000 horsepower. An accompanying 850 lb-ft of torque will ensure maximum ability both on and off the road. A high-flow induction kit, larger fuel injectors and upgraded fuel lines all contribute to the increased power. A set of 20-inch alloy wheels with 37-inch tires, bespoke bumpers and a front LED light bar complete the package.

2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution © Hennessey Performance The 2023 Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance will host the public debut of this third iteration of Hennessey’s Venom F5 hypercar. The Revolution Coupe is positioned as the extreme circuit-focused version of the Venom F5. This leaves the regular Venom F5 Coupe as the model targeting an outright top speed, with the F5 Roadster offering open-air thrills. Hennessey has completely re-engineered the Venom F5 for lower weight, more downforce and improved handling on a racetrack.

2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution © Hennessey Performance The most obvious addition to the Venom F5 Revolution is a large carbon fiber rear spoiler. This can be adjusted to increase downforce even further, and has vortex-generating end plates. As a result, the Venom F5 Revolution generates more than 800 lb of downforce at 186 mph, and upwards of 1,400 lb at 249 mph. A larger front splitter, new dive planes and a roof-mounted air intake are the other key external changes. A more aggressive setup is used for the adjustable suspension, with larger forged alloy wheels putting more rubber onto the road.

2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution © Hennessey Performance John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe combines our outstanding 1,817 horsepower V-8 ‘Fury’ combustion engine with our lightest and most capable chassis. The hypercar, which is astoundingly fast, is at home on a racing circuit where utmost handling is paramount – it offers the nimbleness of a fighter jet, yet with a powerplant like a Saturn V rocket!” Hennessey plans to produce only 24 examples of the F5 Revolution, with many already accounted for by enthusiasts. Those looking to add the extreme hypercar to their collection will need to find a cool $2.7 million.

2023 Hennessey H1000 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing © Hennessey Performance The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is already an extreme sedan but, naturally, Hennessey has been able to take the hot four-door even further. Producing 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque in stock form, Hennessey thoroughly rebuilds and upgrades the Blackwing’s 6.2-liter V-8 engine. A high-flow supercharger is the crowning glory. The result is a colossal 1,000 horsepower combined with 966 lb-ft of torque. This drops the 0-60 mph time down to 2.5 seconds, and takes the top speed above 200 mph.

The Exorcist by Hennessey unleashed on Forza Horizon 5 © Hennessey Performance As part of an update to the Forza Horizon 5 video game, the Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 is now available to Microsoft Xbox gamers around the world. It joins other Hennessey creations on offer in the game, including the Venom GT and Venom F5, plus the VelociRaptor 6×6.

2024 Hennessey H850 Ford Mustang Dark Horse © Hennessey Performance The all-new seventh-generation Ford Mustang may only be hitting the streets, but Hennessey has already unleashed a host of potential upgrades to create the H850. Ford’s already impressive Dark Horse version of the new Mustang is used as the base, with its 500 horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 engine. Hennessey installs a high-performance supercharger, tweaks the induction system, and creates a healthy 850 horsepower with 650 lb-ft of torque. A new carbon fiber splitter is matched with carbon-fiber side skirts, and a rear spoiler. Buyers can also add ‘Heritage’ graphics if desired.

2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster © Hennessey Performance Following on from the Venom F5 Revolution Coupe, Hennessey has revealed the Revolution Roadster. It becomes the fourth version of the Venom F5, combining the track-ready ability of the Revolution model with open-air design. The key difference is a removable single-piece roof panel, crafted from a carbon fiber and weighing just 18 lb. Secured with four quick-release bolts and high-strength latches, the roof panel is designed to be removed by one person. As with the ‘regular’ Venom F5 Roadster, a tempered glass panel covers the mid-mounted Fury V-8 engine.

2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster © Hennessey Performance Output from the twin-turbocharged V-8 engine is still a mighty 1,817 horsepower, and the Roadster retains the huge, downforce-generating front splitter and rear wing. Compared to the hard-top model, the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster will be even rarer, with production limited to 12 examples. It will also be more expensive, requiring $3 million to secure one of the limited-edition cars. As part of the Revolution Roadster’s launch at The Quail, Hennessey will reveal the first of five limited-edition ‘Bare Carbon’ models. Each of these hypercars features hand-placed carbon fiber weave, which is arranged in a herringbone pattern.

2023 Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition © Hennessey Performance With Chevrolet ending production of the Camaro muscle car, Hennessey has created a special ‘Final Edition’ of the legendary Exorcist ZL1. A new high-flow supercharger has lifted the LT4 V-8’s output to 1,000 horsepower, with an equally huge 966 lb-ft of torque to accompany it. The result is 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds and a quarter-mile dusted in 9.57 seconds, along with a top speed of 217 mph. Hennessey believes this should make the Exorcist Final Edition a formidable rival for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which offers up 1,025 horsepower.

2023 Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition © Hennessey Performance Production of the Exorcist Final Edition has been capped at 57 units: a deliberate nod to the number of years since the original Chevrolet Camaro was introduced. Each car comes with a serialized engine plaque, along with bespoke ‘Final Edition’ exterior decals. As with every car from Hennessey, even the 1,000 horsepower Exorcist comes with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty as standard.

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger H1000 Last Stand © Hennessey Performance Along with seeing the end of the Chevrolet Camaro, 2023 also marked the completion of Dodge Charger and Challenger models. As the mainstay of the Hennessey range for a number of years, the Texan tuner went all-out to celebrate the Hellcat-powered Hemi muscle cars. Comprehensive updates for the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 push its output to 1,000 horsepower, produced on regular street gasoline. An accompanying 948 lb-ft of torque enables the Last Stand models to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. Hennessey will limit production of the H1000 Last Stand models to 50 examples of the Charger and Challenger, each wearing a special commemorative plaque and exterior graphics.

2023 Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6 © Hennessey Performance Hennessey continues to produce outrageous versions of pickups, with the Ford F-150 Raptor R being the latest truck to receive the six-wheel treatment. The VelociRaptoR combines the Raptor R’s supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine with a three-axle layout. This helps with deploying the 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque, whether the VelociRaptoR is on or off the road. Live Valve Fox Racing suspension dampers, custom 20-inch alloy wheels and bespoke Hennessey front and rear bumpers are included, along with the obviously extended bodywork.

2024 Hennessey Demon 1700 Twin-Turbo © Hennessey Performance Hennessey is experiencing growing demand for its products, with more than 1,100 cars and trucks delivered by the company since 2022 alone. However, there is also interest in even more bespoke creations, resulting in the launch of the new Hennessey Special Operations (HSO) outfit. This new in-house department will build ultra-exclusive models with even more horsepower than regular Hennessey vehicles. Production will be capped at around 15 to 20 cars each year, with customers applying through a dedicated website. Marking the start of the new HSO department is the Demon 1700 Twin-Turbo, which pushes the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 to new heights

2024 Hennessey Demon 1700 Twin-Turbo © Hennessey Performance Making use of an all-new blueprinted engine to replace the factory 6.2-liter Hemi V-8, Hennessey installs a pair of huge turbochargers to create the 1700 Twin-Turbo. Running on E85 ethanol, the result is a gigantic output of 1,700 horsepower, compared to the 1,025 horsepower for the stock SRT Demon 170. A quarter-mile time of 7.9 seconds, with a terminal speed of 175 mph, is being targeted. Hennessey will limit production of the 1700 Twin-Turbo to just 12 examples, each costing $200,000 in addition to the base donor vehicle.

Targeting a new record-breaking run in 2024 © Hennessey Performance Some 10 years after Hennessey entered the Guinness World Records with the Venom GT, the company has major plans to prove how fast its latest Venom F5 can go. Having already achieved more than 270 mph in testing, Hennessey is now searching for a location to attempt more than 300 mph. To help with its top speed goal, Hennessey has recruited former Mercedes-AMG One chief engineer Brian Jones as its new vice president of engineering. Pikes Peak record-setter David Donohue has also joined the team to conduct high-speed testing.

2024 Hennessey H700 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Convertible © Hennessey Performance Even while pursuing high-speed performance with the Venom F5, Hennessey has not forgotten its tuning roots. The company has now developed the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette to deliver in excess of 700 horsepower via its H700 package. With a supercharger added to the 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 engine, along with an intercooler and new exhaust system, total output peaks at 708 horsepower and 638 lb-ft of torque. This surpasses the maximum power generated by Chevrolet’s range-topping Corvette Z06. The upgrades can be applied to all eighth-generation Stingray models.

2024 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Stealth Series © Hennessey Performance One of the highlights of the prestigious 2024 Monterey Car Week was the unveiling of a new version of the Hennessey Venom F5. Based on the circuit-focused Revolution model, the Stealth Series makes use of exposed carbon fiber bodywork, combined with hand-painted panels. Some 2,350 hours are needed to create each Stealth Series model, with a further 650 to 750 hours spent on the paint finish alone. Just three examples of the Stealth Series will be produced, with the trio already sold before the car even made its Monterey debut.

2024 Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster © Hennessey Performance The number of manual-equipped sports cars may be declining, but a stick-shift version of the Hennessey Venom F5 is bucking that trend. Instead of a seven-speed automated manual, the Venom F5-M (‘M’ for manual) Roadster gains a brand-new six-speed transmission. With a 1,817 horsepower V-8 engine, this makes the F5-M the world’s most powerful manual-equipped car.

2024 Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster © Hennessey Performance Converting the Venom F5 to a manual transmission has involved more than just adding a clutch pedal. The ‘Fury’ V-8 has been remapped to match the new gear ratios, accessed via a gear shifter made from aluminum and carbon fiber. Hennessey plans to build only 12 examples of the Venom F5-M Roadster. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all of these cars have already been sold and accounted for. Each will wear a distinctive new livery, combining full-length body stripes and exposed carbon fiber bodywork. Hennessey has also given the F5-M a new ‘dorsal fin’ spoiler.

2025 Hennessey Venom 800 Super Truck © Hennessey Performance Ford enhanced the F-150 Raptor R pickup truck for the 2024 model year, taking its 5.2-liter V-8 engine to 720 horsepower. However, this is still not enough for Hennessey, which has created the Venom 800 Super Truck. Adding a 3.0-litre supercharger to the F-150’s V-8 engine results in an output of 800 horsepower, combined with 757 lb-ft of torque. With more power than the Raptor R, the Venom 800 is capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and completing a quarter-mile in 11.7 seconds. Brembo brakes, bespoke styling, and carbon fiber detailing are all included, along with Hennessey’s three-year or 36,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey pushes Cadillac Escalade-V to 1005 hp © Hennessey Performance Want a three-row luxury SUV that can leave a Lamborghini Huracan Evo trailing in its wake? If so, Hennessey H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V could be for you. The Hennessey H1000 boosts the Escalade to an incredible 1,005 horsepower, along with 882 lb-ft of torque. An upgraded supercharger, plus a host of other enhancements, are responsible for the almost 50 percent hike in peak power. With all-wheel drive as standard, the H1000 Escalade-V can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds – and carry seven people in refined luxury.

2025 Hennessey Super Venom Mustang © Hennessey Performance Hennessey reserves the Venom name for its most potent creations, but the limited-edition Super Venom Mustang is clearly deserving of the title. Based on the 500 hp Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the Super Venom makes use of a 5.0-liter V-8 engine. Hennessey adds its own supercharger kit, along with upgraded injectors, a new fuel pump, a high-flow air induction kit and a bespoke engine management system. The result is a 70 percent increase in output to 850 horsepower, combined with a thumping 650 lb-ft of torque.

2025 Hennessey Super Venom Mustang © Hennessey Performance Such prodigious power means the Super Venom can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds, and complete a quarter-mile in only 10.9 seconds. The Super Venom is not just about straight-line performance, though, with a bespoke Venom Aero carbon fiber body kit also fitted. Aerodynamic add-ons include a new front splitter, active bonnet vent and rear lip spoiler. A retro-inspired ‘91 Icon’ exterior livery and 20-inch alloy wheels help the car to stand out. Hennessey will limit production to 91 examples, paying tribute to the company’s founding in 1991.

Design the Hennessey Venom F5 of your dreams © Hennessey Performance Following the launch of the manual-equipped Venom F5-M Roadster, Hennessey began to receive requests from fans wanting to create their own versions of the company’s hypercar. The result was a new online configurator tool, inspired by the system used to help prospective Venom F5 owners tailor the car to their preferred specification. With more than 500,000 potential configurations available across the Venom F5 model range, there is plenty here to keep Hennessey enthusiasts busy.

Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution goes to the next level © Hennessey Performance Hennessey has delivered close to 30 Venom F5s during the last three years and, incredibly, customers have been asking for even more horsepower. Hennessey thus set about pushing the Venom F5’s 1,831 horsepower Fury engine still further. WIth help from Ilmor Engineering, the 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 received a further upgrade. New turbochargers, said to be the largest mirror-image turbos in the world, have been added, along with new Ilmor-designed, oval-shaped billet aluminum pistons. Lightweight valve covers and high-flow fuel injectors are also part of the $285,000 package.

Evolution specification brings even more power © Hennessey Performance All of this results in the Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution delivering 2,031 horsepower, along with 1,445 lb-ft of torque. It represents an increase of 214 horsepower and 252 lb-ft over the already incredible Venom F5. Adding the power of a performance compact to the Venom sees its 0-200 mph time cut to just 10.3 seconds. Hennessey has also enhanced aerodynamics and suspension tuning for the F5 Evolution, and added a new ‘Touring’ package to the car’s options list.

Corvette ZR1 hits 196 mph carrying a Christmas tree © Hennessey Performance Traditions are a big part of Hennessey Performance history, including the annual festive challenge of reaching a top speed while carrying a Christmas tree. For 2025, Hennessey somehow found a way to attach a 5.5-foot Christmas tree to the roof of a new Chevrolet C8 Corvette ZR1. A set of 200 lights were added to the tree for good measure. Even while carrying a Christmas tree, the Corvette ZR1’s 1,046 horsepower output allowed it to reach a speed of 196 mph. This made it the fastest edition of the Hennessey Christmas Tree Run to date. It also sets a clear benchmark of reaching 200 mph in 2026.

VelociRaptor F-250 celebrates US Independence © Hennessey Performance With the United States of America marking its 250th birthday in 2026, Hennessey has created the perfect truck for those who want to commemorate the Semiquincentennial event. Using the F-250 as a base, the VelociRaptor 1200 F‑250 is powered by a modified version of Ford’s 6.7‑liter High Output Turbo Diesel V-8 engine, serving up a huge 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Carbon fiber styling details, a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, and Fox 2.5 coilover shock absorbers are all part of the package. Equally important are the ‘US 250’ anniversary badges, found on the fender vents. Sticking to the theme, production of the VelociRaptor 1200 will be limited to 250 examples.

Hennessey reaches 35th anniversary in 2026 © Hennessey Performance From one man building parts for his own race car, Hennessey has expanded to become an operation with a 140-strong workforce. The company has scaled its production to be able to build 2,000 high-performance vehicles every year, with its Texas campus now covering 100,000 square feet. On reaching the special anniversary, John Hennessey, founder and CEO said: “What started as a love for racing and going fast has turned into something far bigger than I ever imagined, but the fun of building extreme vehicles is still what drives us every day. “We’ve scaled the business while staying true to our roots, and looking ahead, there’s a tremendous amount to be excited about.”