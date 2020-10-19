Government creates pothole map of the UK

The government is enlisting the help of ride-hailing firms and delivery companies to ‘make sure roads are not plagued by potholes‘.

Combining data on current potholes and roads imagery, the Department for Transport (DfT) will identify where pothole repair funding is required. The government created a £2.5 billion pothole fund at the Budget in March.

Businesses such as Deliveroo, Uber, Tesco and Ocado will work with local highway authorities to identify ‘pothole hot-spots’. In effect, this will create a pothole map of the UK, which will allow the government to target the worst-affected areas.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I want our roads to be as safe as possible, so during the lockdown we’ve resurfaced hundreds of miles of road. But now I want to go further by identifying critical potholes and ensuring these are fixed as quickly as possible.

“We’re teaming up with delivery companies, who know the roads well, in order to map out where remaining potholes exist and then relentlessly target them with our record £2.5 billion pothole repair fund.

“Better road surfaces benefit motorists and cyclists alike ensuring the back to school and work environment is safer for everyone.”

Charlie Wren, director of operations at Deliveroo, added: “Deliveroo riders go above and beyond to bring people the food they love and this is a great way to make sure they and other road users are safe on the road. We’re looking forward to working with the government on this important scheme to help make the roads safer for Deliveroo riders and others.”

The number of potholes was expected to increase by 16 percent if the investment in roads remains at current levels. That was before the country was plunged into lockdown, reducing traffic on the road.

Data shows that highway maintenance works undertaken during the lockdown led to 319 miles of resurfacing. The government says it has provided over £1.2 billion to repair potholes since 2010.

You can report a pothole by using the aptly-named report a pothole service on the government website.

