New Nissan Frontier 250th Anniversary Edition will honor America

The limited-edition Nissan Frontier 250th Anniversary comes with a celebratory exterior design at no extra cost to buyers.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The launch of the 250th Anniversary Edition comes as Nissan celebrates building its one-millionth Frontier in the USA

Ahead of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in the history of the United States, Nissan has revealed a commemorative Frontier pickup.

Built to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the new truck boasts a special exterior design to honor the occasion.

Nissan only plans to build 2,500 examples of the Frontier 250th Anniversary Edition, with production limited solely to the month of July 2026.

Marking out the new Nissan Frontier will be a bespoke badge for the tailgate with a monochromatic stars and stripes design.

The Japanese marque will hope the special edition continues the recent sales success of the Frontier. The truck posted its best results since 2010 last month, with a 24 percent increase in demand.

Celebrating American history and communities

2026 Nissan Frontier 250th Anniversary

Nissan will offer 250th Anniversary Edition spec exclusively on PRO-4X Frontier models, including both short- and long-wheelbase variants. 

The performance-focused PRO-4X by Roush is also eligible for the celebratory package. Nissan notes that all exterior paint colors are still offered, too.

Perhaps most importantly, there will be no additional cost for customers, leaving more money for fireworks or other Fourth of July celebrations. 

“The Frontier has always stood for rugged capability, durability and adventurous fun – hallmarks of Nissan’s DNA,” said Christian Meunier, chairman of Nissan Americas, at the launch of the special Frontier.

“Just as importantly, it represents the strength of American manufacturing. As we celebrate one million Frontiers assembled in Canton during America’s 250th anniversary year, this special edition honors the workers, communities and enduring spirit that drive our industry and our country forward.”

From ‘Job 1’ to one million trucks

2026 Nissan Frontier 250th Anniversary

The latest Nissan Frontier, updated for the 2027 model year, continues a legacy of building pickup trucks in the United States that stretches back to 1983. 

That year saw the very first ‘Job 1′ 720 pickup assembled at Nissan’s Smyrna, Tennessee facility, which has also been responsible for producing the Frontier, Sentra, and Altima models. 

Today, all Nissan Frontiers are manufactured in Canton, Mississippi, which employs 3,700 people and has now assembled more than a million examples of the dependable midsize truck

“For 250 years, America has been defined by those who build and by the pride, skill and resilience of its workforce,” said David Johnson, senior vice president for manufacturing at Nissan Americas. 

“American workers and U.S. manufacturing continue to define Nissan’s future as much as our past. This special edition is a proud tribute, not only to an iconic truck, but to the generations of American workers and their craftsmanship, dedication and innovation.”

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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