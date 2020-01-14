More than 600,000 people visited a Ferrari Museum in 2019

For many Ferrari fans, a trip to Italy is not complete without visiting one of the famed brand’s two museums.

Last year, a record-breaking number of them made the pilgrimage, with total visits swelling to over 600,000.

Visitor numbers were actually up 12 percent over the previous year, with more than 400,000 people visiting the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, and 200,000 visiting the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena.

Ferrari says a new ‘single ticket’ that gives access to both museums has helped grow visitor numbers. Sales of the dual-access ticket grew 50 percent in 2019.

The history of Ferrari is so rich, it needs two museums. The Modena destination celebrates Enzo Ferrari himself, along with exclusive Ferrari GT engines and cars.

Meanwhile, the museum in Maranello focuses on the broader Ferrari group, plus Scuderia Ferrari F1 and other famous racing cars.

Fittingly, the first exhibition at Maranello this year is “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans’, which opens on 15 January to mark 70 years of Ferrari victories at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

It runs alongside other exhibitions marking 90 years of Ferrari and a showcase of the brand’s most extreme limited-run hypercars.

Over in Modena, the Museo Enzo Ferrari continues its ‘timeless masterpieces’ exhibit of Ferrari’s most enduring designs.