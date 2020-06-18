DVLA launches online log book address change service

Motorists who need to change the address on their V5C vehicle log book can now go online to update their details, rather than sending the paper form back to Swansea.

The DVLA says this cuts the time to receive a new log book from six weeks to five days.

The government agency receives around 1.4 million paper change-of-address forms every year.

“We’re launching this service at a time when online services are becoming even more vital to help people get back on the road,” said DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard.

“This new online service is quicker and easier than sending your log book to DVLA.”

Motorists can update their address details in two minutes, claims the DVLA. The information they need to have on hand is:

Vehicle registration number

Log book document reference number

Postcode

The DVLA is currently running a campaign encouraging motorists to use online services rather than sending paper documents to its Swansea HQ.

In April, the organisation warned of “significant delays” for motorists due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, an automatic seven-month extension to photocard driving licences was granted to motorists whose cards were due to expire.

ALSO READ

It’s now easier to replace a lost MOT certificate

Motorists told to beware of SORN scam websites

DVLA is clamping down on car tax evasion